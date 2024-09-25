토플 토익 고득점자 장인서양이 정리한 Part 7 고급 기출단어 100선 (1)

1. locksmith: 자물쇠 장수, 제조공

(ex) The locksmith fixed the broken lock. (자물쇠 장수가 고장 난 자물쇠를 고쳤다.)

2. checkout screen: 결제 화면

(ex) He entered his payment details on the checkout screen. (그는 결제 화면에 결제 정보를 입력했다.)

3. slow cooker: 전기 찜솥

(ex) The slow cooker makes cooking easier. (전기 찜솥이 요리를 더 쉽게 해준다.)

4. rice steamer: 증기솥

(ex) The rice steamer cooked the rice perfectly. (증기솥이 쌀을 완벽하게 쪘다.)

5. century: 100년

(ex) The building has stood for over a century. (그 건물은 100년 이상 서 있었다.)

6. moderator: (1) 중재자 (2) 관리자

(ex) The moderator kept the discussion on track. (중재자가 토론을 관리했다.)

7. building code: 건축 규정, 법규

(ex) The new construction follows all building codes. (새 건축물은 모든 건축 법규를 준수한다.)

8. be subject to: ~의 영향을 받다

(ex) The plan is subject to approval. (그 계획은 승인을 받아야 한다.)

9. an estimate: 견적(서)

(ex) The contractor provided an estimate for the repairs. (업자는 수리 견적서를 제공했다.)

10. eclectic: (1) 다방면에 걸친 (2) 절충적인

(ex) Her taste in music is eclectic. (그녀의 음악 취향은 다방면에 걸쳐 있다.)

11. conservatory: (1) 온실 (2) 학교

(ex) The plants were kept in the conservatory. (식물들은 온실에 보관되었다.)

12. classical composer: 클래식 작곡가

(ex) Beethoven is a famous classical composer. (베토벤은 유명한 클래식 작곡가이다.)

13. quaint: 매력적인

(ex) The village is quaint and charming. (그 마을은 매력적이고 아름답다.)

14. pristine: 오염되지 않은, 새 것 같은

(ex) The beach was pristine and untouched. (해변은 오염되지 않고 손대지 않은 상태였다.)

15. fishing vessel: 어선

(ex) The fishing vessel set out to sea early in the morning. (어선은 이른 아침에 바다로 나갔다.)

16. family-oriented: 가정적인, 가족 지향의

(ex) The event was family-oriented. (그 행사는 가족 지향적이었다.)

17. seaworthy: 항해에 적합한

(ex) The ship was declared seaworthy after inspection. (그 배는 검사 후 항해 적합 판정을 받았다.)

18. replenish: 다시 보충하다

(ex) The store replenished its stock of goods. (가게는 상품 재고를 다시 채웠다.)

19. sell out: 매진되다

(ex) The concert tickets sold out in minutes. (콘서트 티켓이 몇 분 만에 매진되었다.)

20. perennial: 다년생 식물

(ex) This garden is full of perennials. (이 정원은 다년생 식물들로 가득하다.)

21. flyer: (1) 전단지 (2) 비행사

(ex) They handed out flyers for the event. (그들은 행사 전단지를 나눠줬다.)

22. laminate: 코팅하다, 압착하다

(ex) They laminated the important documents. (그들은 중요한 문서들을 코팅했다.)

23. arts and crafts: 공예

(ex) The kids enjoyed the arts and crafts activity. (아이들은 공예 활동을 즐겼다.)

24. household furniture: 가구

(ex) We bought some new household furniture. (우리는 새로운 가구를 몇 개 샀다.)

25. foot traffic: 유동 인구, 근방을 오가는 사람의 규모

(ex) The store location has heavy foot traffic. (그 가게는 유동 인구가 많은 곳에 있다.)

26. recount: (1) 이야기하다 (2) 다시 세다

(ex) He recounted the events of the day. (그는 그날의 일들을 이야기했다.)

27. ratings: 점수, 평가

(ex) The show received high ratings. (그 쇼는 높은 점수를 받았다.)

28. spokesperson: 대변인

(ex) The spokesperson addressed the media. (대변인이 언론에 발표했다.)

29. airliner: 여객기

(ex) The airliner took off on time. (여객기가 제시간에 이륙했다.)

30. memorabilia: 기념품, 수집품

(ex) He collects sports memorabilia. (그는 스포츠 기념품을 수집한다.)

31. primary school: 초등학교

(ex) She teaches at a primary school. (그녀는 초등학교에서 가르친다.)

32. bear: (1) 지니다, 가지다 (2) 견디다, 참다

(ex) The documents bear the official seal. (그 문서들은 공식 인장을 지니고 있다.)

33. roll call: 출석 확인

(ex) The teacher did a roll call in the morning. (선생님은 아침에 출석 확인을 했다.)

34. remotely: (1) 원격으로 (2) 동떨어진

(ex) He works remotely from home. (그는 원격으로 집에서 일한다.)

35. list price: 정가

(ex) The car was sold at the list price. (그 차는 정가에 팔렸다.)

36. sale price: 판매 가격

(ex) The sale price was much lower than the original price. (판매 가격은 원래 가격보다 훨씬 낮았다.)

37. veneer: 널빤지, 겉치장

(ex) The table has a wooden veneer. (그 테이블은 나무 널빤지로 덮여 있다.)

38. subtitle: 자막

(ex) The movie had English subtitles. (그 영화에는 영어 자막이 있었다.)

39. sequence: 배열하다

(ex) The events were sequenced in chronological order. (사건들이 시간 순서대로 배열되었다.)

40. neutral: 중립적인

(ex) The country remained neutral during the conflict. (그 나라는 분쟁 중에 중립을 유지했다.)

41. bleacher: (1) 표백제 (2) 지붕이 없는 관람석

(ex) The fans sat on the bleachers during the game. (팬들이 경기 동안 지붕 없는 관람석에 앉았다.)

42. initiative: 구상, 계획

(ex) The company launched a new initiative. (회사는 새로운 계획을 시작했다.)

43. revitalize: 재활성화시키다

(ex) The new policy revitalized the economy. (새 정책이 경제를 재활성화시켰다.)

44. inaugural: 개회의, 취임의

(ex) The inaugural speech was impressive. (개회 연설은 인상적이었다.)

45. stationery: 문구류, 편지지

(ex) I bought some stationery for the office. (나는 사무실용 문구류를 샀다.)

46. secluded: 한적한, 외딴

(ex) They stayed in a secluded cabin in the woods. (그들은 숲 속의 한적한 오두막에 머물렀다.)

47. haven: 피난처, 낙원

(ex) The island is a haven for wildlife. (그 섬은 야생 동물의 낙원이다.)

48. versatile: 다재다능한, 다용도의

(ex) She is a versatile musician. (그녀는 다재다능한 음악가이다.)

49. commissioner: 의원, 장관

(ex) The commissioner announced the new regulations. (의원이 새로운 규정을 발표했다.)

50. horticulturist: 원예사

(ex) The horticulturist designed the beautiful garden. (원예사가 아름다운 정원을 설계했다.)