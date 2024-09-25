Home

    From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled': Doctors fight souring image

    Why one man's move is shaking Korea: Child rapist's relocation sparks controversy, fear

    5 days to US election, North Korea fires ICBM with longest flight yet

    Has 'SNL Korea' satire devolved into mere insults?

    Thai K-pop fans' online protest against Hybe intensifies

    Sibling leadership made official in Shinsegae Group revamp

    N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

    Cousin marriage ban poised to lose effect

    Looking for love, and drama? 'I am Solo' now casting foreign residents

    Samsung vows to boost AI chip sales after earnings miss

지나쌤

토플 토익 고득점자 장인서양이 정리한 Part 7 고급 기출단어 100선 (1)

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 1, 2024 - 10:00

1. locksmith: 자물쇠 장수, 제조공

(ex) The locksmith fixed the broken lock. (자물쇠 장수가 고장 난 자물쇠를 고쳤다.)

2. checkout screen: 결제 화면

(ex) He entered his payment details on the checkout screen. (그는 결제 화면에 결제 정보를 입력했다.)

3. slow cooker: 전기 찜솥

(ex) The slow cooker makes cooking easier. (전기 찜솥이 요리를 더 쉽게 해준다.)

4. rice steamer: 증기솥

(ex) The rice steamer cooked the rice perfectly. (증기솥이 쌀을 완벽하게 쪘다.)

5. century: 100년

(ex) The building has stood for over a century. (그 건물은 100년 이상 서 있었다.)

6. moderator: (1) 중재자 (2) 관리자

(ex) The moderator kept the discussion on track. (중재자가 토론을 관리했다.)

7. building code: 건축 규정, 법규

(ex) The new construction follows all building codes. (새 건축물은 모든 건축 법규를 준수한다.)

8. be subject to: ~의 영향을 받다

(ex) The plan is subject to approval. (그 계획은 승인을 받아야 한다.)

9. an estimate: 견적(서)

(ex) The contractor provided an estimate for the repairs. (업자는 수리 견적서를 제공했다.)

10. eclectic: (1) 다방면에 걸친 (2) 절충적인

(ex) Her taste in music is eclectic. (그녀의 음악 취향은 다방면에 걸쳐 있다.)

11. conservatory: (1) 온실 (2) 학교

(ex) The plants were kept in the conservatory. (식물들은 온실에 보관되었다.)

12. classical composer: 클래식 작곡가

(ex) Beethoven is a famous classical composer. (베토벤은 유명한 클래식 작곡가이다.)

13. quaint: 매력적인

(ex) The village is quaint and charming. (그 마을은 매력적이고 아름답다.)

14. pristine: 오염되지 않은, 새 것 같은

(ex) The beach was pristine and untouched. (해변은 오염되지 않고 손대지 않은 상태였다.)

15. fishing vessel: 어선

(ex) The fishing vessel set out to sea early in the morning. (어선은 이른 아침에 바다로 나갔다.)

16. family-oriented: 가정적인, 가족 지향의

(ex) The event was family-oriented. (그 행사는 가족 지향적이었다.)

17. seaworthy: 항해에 적합한

(ex) The ship was declared seaworthy after inspection. (그 배는 검사 후 항해 적합 판정을 받았다.)

18. replenish: 다시 보충하다

(ex) The store replenished its stock of goods. (가게는 상품 재고를 다시 채웠다.)

19. sell out: 매진되다

(ex) The concert tickets sold out in minutes. (콘서트 티켓이 몇 분 만에 매진되었다.)

20. perennial: 다년생 식물

(ex) This garden is full of perennials. (이 정원은 다년생 식물들로 가득하다.)

21. flyer: (1) 전단지 (2) 비행사

(ex) They handed out flyers for the event. (그들은 행사 전단지를 나눠줬다.)

22. laminate: 코팅하다, 압착하다

(ex) They laminated the important documents. (그들은 중요한 문서들을 코팅했다.)

23. arts and crafts: 공예

(ex) The kids enjoyed the arts and crafts activity. (아이들은 공예 활동을 즐겼다.)

24. household furniture: 가구

(ex) We bought some new household furniture. (우리는 새로운 가구를 몇 개 샀다.)

25. foot traffic: 유동 인구, 근방을 오가는 사람의 규모

(ex) The store location has heavy foot traffic. (그 가게는 유동 인구가 많은 곳에 있다.)

26. recount: (1) 이야기하다 (2) 다시 세다

(ex) He recounted the events of the day. (그는 그날의 일들을 이야기했다.)

27. ratings: 점수, 평가

(ex) The show received high ratings. (그 쇼는 높은 점수를 받았다.)

28. spokesperson: 대변인

(ex) The spokesperson addressed the media. (대변인이 언론에 발표했다.)

29. airliner: 여객기

(ex) The airliner took off on time. (여객기가 제시간에 이륙했다.)

30. memorabilia: 기념품, 수집품

(ex) He collects sports memorabilia. (그는 스포츠 기념품을 수집한다.)

31. primary school: 초등학교

(ex) She teaches at a primary school. (그녀는 초등학교에서 가르친다.)

32. bear: (1) 지니다, 가지다 (2) 견디다, 참다

(ex) The documents bear the official seal. (그 문서들은 공식 인장을 지니고 있다.)

33. roll call: 출석 확인

(ex) The teacher did a roll call in the morning. (선생님은 아침에 출석 확인을 했다.)

34. remotely: (1) 원격으로 (2) 동떨어진

(ex) He works remotely from home. (그는 원격으로 집에서 일한다.)

35. list price: 정가

(ex) The car was sold at the list price. (그 차는 정가에 팔렸다.)

36. sale price: 판매 가격

(ex) The sale price was much lower than the original price. (판매 가격은 원래 가격보다 훨씬 낮았다.)

37. veneer: 널빤지, 겉치장

(ex) The table has a wooden veneer. (그 테이블은 나무 널빤지로 덮여 있다.)

38. subtitle: 자막

(ex) The movie had English subtitles. (그 영화에는 영어 자막이 있었다.)

39. sequence: 배열하다

(ex) The events were sequenced in chronological order. (사건들이 시간 순서대로 배열되었다.)

40. neutral: 중립적인

(ex) The country remained neutral during the conflict. (그 나라는 분쟁 중에 중립을 유지했다.)

41. bleacher: (1) 표백제 (2) 지붕이 없는 관람석

(ex) The fans sat on the bleachers during the game. (팬들이 경기 동안 지붕 없는 관람석에 앉았다.)

42. initiative: 구상, 계획

(ex) The company launched a new initiative. (회사는 새로운 계획을 시작했다.)

43. revitalize: 재활성화시키다

(ex) The new policy revitalized the economy. (새 정책이 경제를 재활성화시켰다.)

44. inaugural: 개회의, 취임의

(ex) The inaugural speech was impressive. (개회 연설은 인상적이었다.)

45. stationery: 문구류, 편지지

(ex) I bought some stationery for the office. (나는 사무실용 문구류를 샀다.)

46. secluded: 한적한, 외딴

(ex) They stayed in a secluded cabin in the woods. (그들은 숲 속의 한적한 오두막에 머물렀다.)

47. haven: 피난처, 낙원

(ex) The island is a haven for wildlife. (그 섬은 야생 동물의 낙원이다.)

48. versatile: 다재다능한, 다용도의

(ex) She is a versatile musician. (그녀는 다재다능한 음악가이다.)

49. commissioner: 의원, 장관

(ex) The commissioner announced the new regulations. (의원이 새로운 규정을 발표했다.)

50. horticulturist: 원예사

(ex) The horticulturist designed the beautiful garden. (원예사가 아름다운 정원을 설계했다.)

