토플 토익 고득점자 장인서양이 정리한 Part 7 고급 기출단어 100선 (2)

51. mulching: 뿌리 덮기

(ex) Mulching helps retain moisture in the soil. (뿌리 덮기는 토양의 수분을 유지하는 데 도움이 된다.)

52. gazebo: 정원에 있는 정자

(ex) They had a picnic under the gazebo. (그들은 정자 아래서 피크닉을 했다.)

53. stellar: 뛰어난

(ex) She gave a stellar performance. (그녀는 뛰어난 공연을 했다.)

54. articulate: 의사 표현을 또렷이 하는

(ex) He is very articulate in his speeches. (그는 연설에서 매우 또렷하게 의사 표현을 한다.)

55. agreeable: 쾌활한, 상냥한

(ex) She has an agreeable personality. (그녀는 쾌활한 성격을 가지고 있다.)

56. drafty: 외풍이 들어오는

(ex) The old house was drafty in winter. (그 오래된 집은 겨울에 외풍이 들어왔다.)

57. delve into: ~을 파내다, 캐다

(ex) He delved into the mystery of the case. (그는 사건의 미스터리를 파헤쳤다.)

58. associate: (직장) 동료

(ex) My associate will assist you with the project. (내 동료가 프로젝트에서 당신을 도울 것입니다.)

59. prerequisite: (꼭 필요한) 전제조건

(ex) A degree is a prerequisite for the job. (학위는 그 직업의 필수 전제조건이다.)

60. coupe: 쿠페형 자동차 (문이 2개인 차량)

(ex) He drives a stylish coupe. (그는 멋진 쿠페형 자동차를 운전한다.)

61. concoct: (1) 섞어서 만들다 (2) 이야기를 꾸며내다

(ex) She concocted a delicious stew. (그녀는 맛있는 스튜를 만들었다.)

62. stakeholder: 주주, 이해당사자

(ex) The stakeholders approved the new business plan. (주주들이 새로운 사업 계획을 승인했다.)

63. encompass: 포함하다

(ex) The course encompasses a wide range of topics. (그 과정은 다양한 주제를 포함한다.)

64. acquisition: 습득, 인수

(ex) The company's latest acquisition was a tech firm. (회사의 최신 인수는 기술 회사였다.)

65. banner: 현수막

(ex) They hung a banner for the celebration. (그들은 축하를 위해 현수막을 걸었다.)

66. give away: 거저 주다, 선물로 주다

(ex) They gave away free samples at the store. (그들은 가게에서 무료 샘플을 나눠주었다.)

67. cooking demonstration: 요리 시범

(ex) The chef gave a cooking demonstration at the event. (셰프가 행사에서 요리 시범을 보였다.)

68. quarry: 채석장

(ex) The stones were taken from a nearby quarry. (그 돌들은 근처 채석장에서 가져왔다.)

69. teem: 바글거리다, 가득하다

(ex) The river teems with fish. (강은 물고기로 가득하다.)

70. themed: 특정한 테마로 꾸며진

(ex) The party was themed around the 1980s. (파티는 1980년대를 주제로 했다.)

71. outlet: (1) 전기 콘센트 (2) 배출구 (3) 할인 매장

(ex) There is an outlet for electrical appliances nearby. (근처에 전기 제품 할인 매장이 있다.)

72. kitchenette: (작은) 부엌

(ex) The room has a small kitchenette for cooking. (방에는 요리를 할 수 있는 작은 부엌이 있다.)

73. solicit: 요청하다, 간청하다

(ex) They solicited donations for the charity. (그들은 자선 단체를 위해 기부를 요청했다.)

74. carafe: 유리병

(ex) They served water in a glass carafe. (그들은 유리병에 담긴 물을 제공했다.)

75. brokerage firm: 증권 회사

(ex) He works at a leading brokerage firm. (그는 주요 증권 회사에서 일한다.)

76. posture: 가식적으로 행동하다

(ex) He postured as if he knew the answer. (그는 마치 답을 아는 것처럼 행동했다.)

77. take over: 인계받다, 인수하다

(ex) She will take over the project next week. (그녀는 다음 주에 그 프로젝트를 인계받을 것이다.)

78. accordingly: 그에 맞추어, 따라서

(ex) They changed their strategy accordingly. (그들은 그에 맞춰 전략을 바꿨다.)

79. preliminary: 예비의

(ex) The preliminary results look promising. (예비 결과는 유망해 보인다.)

80. determination: (1) 결심, 결의 (2) 확인, 결정 (3) 계산

(ex) His determination to succeed was clear. (그의 성공에 대한 결의는 분명했다.)

81. acquainted with: ~와 아는 사이이다, ~을 알게 되다

(ex) I became acquainted with the new procedures. (나는 새로운 절차를 알게 되었다.)

82. gala: (1) 경축행사 (2) 운동 경기

(ex) They attended the charity gala. (그들은 자선 경축 행사에 참석했다.)

83. pediatric: 소아과의

(ex) She is a pediatric nurse. (그녀는 소아과 간호사이다.)

84. misalign: 어긋나다

(ex) The door was misaligned with the frame. (문이 문틀과 어긋났다.)

85. tote bag: 에코백, 토트백

(ex) She carried her groceries in a tote bag. (그녀는 에코백에 식료품을 담아 들었다.)

86. redeem: 만회하다, 상쇄하다

(ex) He tried to redeem his reputation. (그는 자신의 명성을 만회하려고 했다.)

87. take time off: 휴가를 내다

(ex) He took time off to travel. (그는 여행을 가기 위해 휴가를 냈다.)

88. custodian: 관리인

(ex) The custodian locked up the building. (관리인이 건물을 잠갔다.)

89. starring role: 주연

(ex) She had the starring role in the play. (그녀는 그 연극에서 주연을 맡았다.)

90. upholstered seat: 가죽을 입힌 좌석

(ex) The car has comfortable upholstered seats. (그 차에는 편안한 가죽 좌석이 있다.)

91. concession stand: 구내 매점

(ex) They bought snacks at the concession stand. (그들은 구내 매점에서 간식을 샀다.)

92. tenure: 임기, 재직 기간

(ex) His tenure as president lasted for four years. (그의 대통령 임기는 4년이었다.)

93. spearhead: 선봉에 서다

(ex) She spearheaded the new campaign. (그녀는 새로운 캠페인의 선봉에 섰다.)

94. subcompact: 소형 자동차

(ex) He drives a subcompact car. (그는 소형차를 운전한다.)

95.refurbish: 개조하다, 새롭게 꾸미다

(ex) They refurbished the old house. (그들은 오래된 집을 새롭게 꾸몄다.)

96. unsightly: 보기 흉한

(ex) The trash made the yard unsightly. (쓰레기가 마당을 보기 흉하게 만들었다.)

97. underserved: 서비스가 충분치 못한

(ex) The community is underserved by healthcare facilities. (그 지역사회는 의료 시설이 부족하다.)

98. commercial pilot: 상업용 항공기 조종사

(ex) He works as a commercial pilot. (그는 상업용 항공기 조종사로 일한다.)

99. optic: 눈의, 시력의

(ex) She specializes in optic surgery. (그녀는 눈 수술을 전문으로 한다.)

100. complex: 대형 단지, 건물

(ex) The shopping complex offers a variety of stores and restaurants. (그 쇼핑 단지는 다양한 상점과 식당을 제공합니다.)