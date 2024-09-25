Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground

    Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
  2. 2

    N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts

    N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
  3. 3

    What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?

    What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?
  4. 4

    Critics slam this year's parliamentary audit as 'worst ever'

    Critics slam this year's parliamentary audit as 'worst ever'
  5. 5

    Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine

    Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine
  1. 6

    Long-term foreign residents in S. Korea at all-time high

    Long-term foreign residents in S. Korea at all-time high
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap

    [KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap
  3. 8

    [LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional

    [LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional
  4. 9

    SK hynix reports earnings surprise in Q3 on AI chip boom

    SK hynix reports earnings surprise in Q3 on AI chip boom
  5. 10

    'No tattoo' policies at hotels spark dispute

    'No tattoo' policies at hotels spark dispute
소아쌤

토플 토익 고득점자 장인서양이 정리한 Part 7 고급 기출단어 100선 (2)

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 10:00

    • Link copied

51. mulching: 뿌리 덮기

(ex) Mulching helps retain moisture in the soil. (뿌리 덮기는 토양의 수분을 유지하는 데 도움이 된다.)

52. gazebo: 정원에 있는 정자

(ex) They had a picnic under the gazebo. (그들은 정자 아래서 피크닉을 했다.)

53. stellar: 뛰어난

(ex) She gave a stellar performance. (그녀는 뛰어난 공연을 했다.)

54. articulate: 의사 표현을 또렷이 하는

(ex) He is very articulate in his speeches. (그는 연설에서 매우 또렷하게 의사 표현을 한다.)

55. agreeable: 쾌활한, 상냥한

(ex) She has an agreeable personality. (그녀는 쾌활한 성격을 가지고 있다.)

56. drafty: 외풍이 들어오는

(ex) The old house was drafty in winter. (그 오래된 집은 겨울에 외풍이 들어왔다.)

57. delve into: ~을 파내다, 캐다

(ex) He delved into the mystery of the case. (그는 사건의 미스터리를 파헤쳤다.)

58. associate: (직장) 동료

(ex) My associate will assist you with the project. (내 동료가 프로젝트에서 당신을 도울 것입니다.)

59. prerequisite: (꼭 필요한) 전제조건

(ex) A degree is a prerequisite for the job. (학위는 그 직업의 필수 전제조건이다.)

60. coupe: 쿠페형 자동차 (문이 2개인 차량)

(ex) He drives a stylish coupe. (그는 멋진 쿠페형 자동차를 운전한다.)

61. concoct: (1) 섞어서 만들다 (2) 이야기를 꾸며내다

(ex) She concocted a delicious stew. (그녀는 맛있는 스튜를 만들었다.)

62. stakeholder: 주주, 이해당사자

(ex) The stakeholders approved the new business plan. (주주들이 새로운 사업 계획을 승인했다.)

63. encompass: 포함하다

(ex) The course encompasses a wide range of topics. (그 과정은 다양한 주제를 포함한다.)

64. acquisition: 습득, 인수

(ex) The company's latest acquisition was a tech firm. (회사의 최신 인수는 기술 회사였다.)

65. banner: 현수막

(ex) They hung a banner for the celebration. (그들은 축하를 위해 현수막을 걸었다.)

66. give away: 거저 주다, 선물로 주다

(ex) They gave away free samples at the store. (그들은 가게에서 무료 샘플을 나눠주었다.)

67. cooking demonstration: 요리 시범

(ex) The chef gave a cooking demonstration at the event. (셰프가 행사에서 요리 시범을 보였다.)

68. quarry: 채석장

(ex) The stones were taken from a nearby quarry. (그 돌들은 근처 채석장에서 가져왔다.)

69. teem: 바글거리다, 가득하다

(ex) The river teems with fish. (강은 물고기로 가득하다.)

70. themed: 특정한 테마로 꾸며진

(ex) The party was themed around the 1980s. (파티는 1980년대를 주제로 했다.)

71. outlet: (1) 전기 콘센트 (2) 배출구 (3) 할인 매장

(ex) There is an outlet for electrical appliances nearby. (근처에 전기 제품 할인 매장이 있다.)

72. kitchenette: (작은) 부엌

(ex) The room has a small kitchenette for cooking. (방에는 요리를 할 수 있는 작은 부엌이 있다.)

73. solicit: 요청하다, 간청하다

(ex) They solicited donations for the charity. (그들은 자선 단체를 위해 기부를 요청했다.)

74. carafe: 유리병

(ex) They served water in a glass carafe. (그들은 유리병에 담긴 물을 제공했다.)

75. brokerage firm: 증권 회사

(ex) He works at a leading brokerage firm. (그는 주요 증권 회사에서 일한다.)

76. posture: 가식적으로 행동하다

(ex) He postured as if he knew the answer. (그는 마치 답을 아는 것처럼 행동했다.)

77. take over: 인계받다, 인수하다

(ex) She will take over the project next week. (그녀는 다음 주에 그 프로젝트를 인계받을 것이다.)

78. accordingly: 그에 맞추어, 따라서

(ex) They changed their strategy accordingly. (그들은 그에 맞춰 전략을 바꿨다.)

79. preliminary: 예비의

(ex) The preliminary results look promising. (예비 결과는 유망해 보인다.)

80. determination: (1) 결심, 결의 (2) 확인, 결정 (3) 계산

(ex) His determination to succeed was clear. (그의 성공에 대한 결의는 분명했다.)

81. acquainted with: ~와 아는 사이이다, ~을 알게 되다

(ex) I became acquainted with the new procedures. (나는 새로운 절차를 알게 되었다.)

82. gala: (1) 경축행사 (2) 운동 경기

(ex) They attended the charity gala. (그들은 자선 경축 행사에 참석했다.)

83. pediatric: 소아과의

(ex) She is a pediatric nurse. (그녀는 소아과 간호사이다.)

84. misalign: 어긋나다

(ex) The door was misaligned with the frame. (문이 문틀과 어긋났다.)

85. tote bag: 에코백, 토트백

(ex) She carried her groceries in a tote bag. (그녀는 에코백에 식료품을 담아 들었다.)

86. redeem: 만회하다, 상쇄하다

(ex) He tried to redeem his reputation. (그는 자신의 명성을 만회하려고 했다.)

87. take time off: 휴가를 내다

(ex) He took time off to travel. (그는 여행을 가기 위해 휴가를 냈다.)

88. custodian: 관리인

(ex) The custodian locked up the building. (관리인이 건물을 잠갔다.)

89. starring role: 주연

(ex) She had the starring role in the play. (그녀는 그 연극에서 주연을 맡았다.)

90. upholstered seat: 가죽을 입힌 좌석

(ex) The car has comfortable upholstered seats. (그 차에는 편안한 가죽 좌석이 있다.)

91. concession stand: 구내 매점

(ex) They bought snacks at the concession stand. (그들은 구내 매점에서 간식을 샀다.)

92. tenure: 임기, 재직 기간

(ex) His tenure as president lasted for four years. (그의 대통령 임기는 4년이었다.)

93. spearhead: 선봉에 서다

(ex) She spearheaded the new campaign. (그녀는 새로운 캠페인의 선봉에 섰다.)

94. subcompact: 소형 자동차

(ex) He drives a subcompact car. (그는 소형차를 운전한다.)

95.refurbish: 개조하다, 새롭게 꾸미다

(ex) They refurbished the old house. (그들은 오래된 집을 새롭게 꾸몄다.)

96. unsightly: 보기 흉한

(ex) The trash made the yard unsightly. (쓰레기가 마당을 보기 흉하게 만들었다.)

97. underserved: 서비스가 충분치 못한

(ex) The community is underserved by healthcare facilities. (그 지역사회는 의료 시설이 부족하다.)

98. commercial pilot: 상업용 항공기 조종사

(ex) He works as a commercial pilot. (그는 상업용 항공기 조종사로 일한다.)

99. optic: 눈의, 시력의

(ex) She specializes in optic surgery. (그녀는 눈 수술을 전문으로 한다.)

100. complex: 대형 단지, 건물

(ex) The shopping complex offers a variety of stores and restaurants. (그 쇼핑 단지는 다양한 상점과 식당을 제공합니다.)

More from Headlines