대원외고 출신 토플 토익 고득점자 장인서양이 정리한 토익 Part 6 고급 기출단어 50선

본 연재가 실릴 때 즈음이면 이미 토익 만점을 기록할 것으로 예상되는 장인서양의 단어정리이다. 장인서양은 필자가 관리하는 가운데 1주일에 평균 10세트씩 문제를 풀어나간 우수한 학생이다. “Everyone wants success, but no one wants to work for it.(모든 사람들은 성공을 원한다. 그러나 누구도 성공을 위헤 일하려고 하지는 않는다.)

"Success is admired, but effort is ignored."(성공은 존경받지만, 그성공을 이루기 위한 노력은 무시된다.) 노력 없이 이런 점수는 나오지 않는다. 1주일에 10세트씩 40세트를 풀고 정리한 토익 단어이니 분명 독자 여러분의 눈높이에 맞고 유익한 단어가 될 것이다.

6월 성적표를 가지고 8월에 와서 공부를 본격적으로 시작하여 한 달 만에 985점을 기록한 성적표 인증! 본 연재가 실릴 즈음에 아마도 만점 받을 학생의 단어 정리이니 애정을 가지고 암기해 보자!

1. feature: (1) ~를 포함하다 (2) ~한 특징을 지니다

(ex) The car features a sunroof. (그 차는 썬루프를 포함하고 있다.)

2. transaction: (1) 거래 (2) 처리 과정

(ex) The transaction was completed online. (그 거래는 온라인으로 완료되었다.)

3. directory: 안내책자, 디렉토리

(ex) The directory lists all the local businesses. (그 안내책자는 모든 지역 비즈니스를 나열한다.)

4. demonstrate: 시범을 보이다

(ex) The trainer will demonstrate how to use the equipment. (트레이너가 장비 사용법을 시범 보일 것이다.)

5. referral: 소개

(ex) He gave me a referral to a good doctor. (그는 나에게 좋은 의사를 소개해 주었다.)

6. patronage: 후원, 지원

(ex) The art exhibit relies on patronage from local businesses. (그 미술 전시는 지역 기업들의 후원에 의존하고 있다.)

7. patron: (1) 후원자 (2) 고객

(ex) The restaurant has many regular patrons. (그 식당에는 많은 단골 고객들이 있다.)

8. playoff: 플레이오프(무승부 시 시합에서 승패를 결정하는 재시합)

(ex) The team won the playoff game. (그 팀은 플레이오프에서 승리했다.)

9. footpath: 오솔길

(ex) They took a walk along the footpath. (그들은 오솔길을 따라 산책했다.)

10. elevated: (1) 지위가 높은 (2) (지대가) 높은

(ex) The house is on elevated ground. (그 집은 높은 지대에 있다.)

11. elevating: 고상한, 기분을 고양시키는

(ex) It was an elevating experience. (그것은 고상한 경험이었다.)

12. considerate: 사려 깊은

(ex) He is always considerate of others. (그는 항상 다른 사람들을 배려한다.)

13. lodging: 숙소

(ex) We found lodging near the beach. (우리는 해변 근처에 숙소를 찾았다.)

14. ordinance: 법령

(ex) The city passed a new ordinance. (도시는 새로운 법령을 통과시켰다.)

15. latecomer: 지각하는 사람

(ex) Latecomers will not be admitted. (지각하는 사람은 입장이 불가합니다.)

16. settlement: (1) 해결, 합의 (2) 정착지

(ex) They reached a settlement after long negotiations. (그들은 긴 협상 끝에 합의에 도달했다.)

17. welder: 용접공

(ex) The welder repaired the broken pipe. (용접공이 부러진 파이프를 수리했다.)

18. antibacterial: 살균력이 있는

(ex) The soap has antibacterial properties. (그 비누는 살균력을 가지고 있다.)

19. hypoallergenic: 저자극의

(ex) This cream is hypoallergenic. (이 크림은 저자극성이다.)

20. quality: 품질 좋은

(ex) The hotel offers quality service. (그 호텔은 품질 좋은 서비스를 제공한다.)

21. sliding: 미닫이 문

(ex) The sliding door leads to the garden. (미닫이 문은 정원으로 이어진다.)

22. place mat: 접시에 올려놓는 매트

(ex) She set the table with new place mats. (그녀는 새 테이블 매트를 깔았다.)

23. dismay: 실망, 경악

(ex) She was filled with dismay at the news. (그녀는 그 소식을 듣고 실망했다.)

24. fray: 천이 해어지다

(ex) The fabric began to fray at the edges. (천이 가장자리에서 해지기 시작했다.)

25. star in: 주연을 맡다

(ex) She starred in a famous movie. (그녀는 유명한 영화에서 주연을 맡았다.)

26. name badge: 명찰

(ex) All participants must wear a name badge. (모든 참가자는 명찰을 착용해야 합니다.)

27. reimburse: 배상하다

(ex) The company will reimburse travel expenses. (회사가 여행 경비를 배상할 것이다.)

28. taillight: 테일 라이트

(ex) The car’s taillight was broken. (그 차의 테일 라이트가 부서졌다.)

29. luncheon: 오찬, 점심 만찬

(ex) They attended a business luncheon. (그들은 비즈니스 오찬에 참석했다.)

30. resolved: 결심한, 결의한

(ex) She was resolved to finish the project. (그녀는 프로젝트를 끝내기로 결심했다.)

31. be of assistance: 도움이 되다

(ex) Let me know if I can be of assistance. (제가 도움이 될 수 있는지 알려주세요.)

32. plaque: (1) 명판 (2) 치태

(ex) The plaque on the wall honors the founder. (벽에 있는 명판은 창립자를 기리는 것이다.)

33. yearning: 열망, 갈망

(ex) She felt a yearning to travel. (그녀는 여행에 대한 갈망을 느꼈다.)

34. floor manager: TV 무대 감독

(ex) The floor manager coordinated the show. (무대 감독이 쇼를 조율했다.)

35. nominate: 지명하다

(ex) She was nominated for an award. (그녀는 상 후보로 지명되었다.)

36. echo: (1) 울리다 (2) 반응을 보이다

(ex) His words echoed through the hall. (그의 말은 홀을 울렸다.)

37. matinee: 낮 공연

(ex) We attended a matinee performance. (우리는 낮 공연에 참석했다.)

38. eatery: 음식점, 식당

(ex) We found a small eatery near the beach. (우리는 해변 근처에 작은 식당을 발견했다.)

39. festivity: 축제 행사

(ex) The town was filled with festivity. (마을은 축제 분위기로 가득 찼다.)

40. assertively: 단호하게, 단정적으로

(ex) He spoke assertively during the meeting. (그는 회의에서 단호하게 말했다.)

41. sensible: 현명한, 합리적인

(ex) She made a sensible decision. (그녀는 현명한 결정을 내렸다.)

42. distinguished: 저명한, 뛰어난

(ex) He is a distinguished scholar. (그는 저명한 학자이다.)

43. overdue: 연체된, 기한이 지난

(ex) The payment is overdue. (지불이 연체되었습니다.)

44. morale: 사기, 의욕

(ex) The team’s morale was high after the win. (승리 후 팀의 사기가 높았다.)

45. understanding: 이해, 이해심이 많은

(ex) He is very understanding of others' problems. (그는 다른 사람들의 문제를 잘 이해한다.)

46. expansive: 광범위한, 넓은

(ex) The library has an expansive collection of books. (도서관은 광범위한 책 컬렉션을 가지고 있다.)

47. call off: 취소하다

(ex) The event was called off due to rain. (행사가 비로 인해 취소되었다.)

48. sheer: 가파른, 순전한

(ex) The mountain has a sheer cliff. (그 산은 가파른 절벽을 가지고 있다.)

49. remainder: 나머지

(ex) The remainder of the group stayed behind. (그룹의 나머지는 남아 있었다.) 50. flash photography: 플래시 촬영

(ex) Flash photography is not allowed in the museum. (박물관에서는 플래시 촬영이 금지되어 있습니다.)