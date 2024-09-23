[팟캐스트] (623) 한국의 젊은 세대에게 낯설지 않은 해외 문화는?

진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

Young Koreans more open to Japanese cultural products

기사 요약: 올해로 20주년 맞은 한국의 완전한 일본 문화 수용과 젊은 세대에겐 익숙한 일본 문화 소비 습관 현상

[1] Japanese songs playing on South Korean TV and radio stations and giant posters of Japanese anime hung outside cinemas -- unimaginable just over two decades ago -- are no longer surprising.

anime: 일본 만화

unimaginable: 상상할 수 없는

[2] Following liberation from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule in 1945, Korea had banned Japanese cultural products from reaching its shores, only gradually opening the market to Japanese cultural products in 1998. The phased market opening was completed in 2004.

liberation: 해방

colonial: 식민의

ban: 금지하다

shore: 해안

gradually: 서서히

phased: 단계적인

[3] Unresolved issues stemming from Japan's colonial rule over the peninsula and the resulting political tensions had been the main reason Koreans shunned Japanese cultural products.

unresolved: 해결되지 않은

peninsula: 반도

shun: 피하다

[4] However, Korea's young generation, especially teens and those in their 20s who enjoy Japanese pop culture, tend to separate the cultural products they enjoy from issues at the level of national politics.

especially: 특히

tend to: 경향이 있다

separate: 분리된, 분리하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240919050742