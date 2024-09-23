[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈단절, 고립, 정체〉

1. gridlock [ɡrídlɑ́k] 정체, 교착상태

grid+lock로 구성된 단어로, 말 그대로 그리드(격자, grid) 모양의 교차로가 막힌(lock) 상태를 뜻한다. 의견 차이 때문에 합의에 도달하지 못하는 ‘교착상태’라는 일컫기도 한다.

Rush hour traffic on the highway was bumper-to-bumper, causing a major gridlock on my way home.

러시 아워가 되니 고속도로에 차가 꽉 차서 집으로 가는 길은 정체가 심했다.

● 정치 대결이 계속되다 보니 중요한 민생 법안의 통과도 지연되고 있다.

Prolonged political gridlock delays the passing of important bills that affect the daily lives of citizens.

2. impasse [ímpæs] 막다른 골목, 교착상태

im(not)+passe(pass)로 구성된 단어로, ‘통과(pass)가 되지 않는다’는 의미를 담고 있다. 일이 진행되지 않는 ‘교착상태’를 일컫는다.

When it seemed like negotiations were at an impasse and that no real progress was to be made, Clarice proposed a compromise that brought both labor and management back to the bargaining table.

협상이 교착상태에 빠지고 실질적인 진전이 없는 것 같을 때, 클라리스는 노사 모두를 협상 테이블로 이끌 수 있는 타협안을 제안했다.

● 정치적 난국을 타개하기 위해 대통령은 야당 대표와 회동을 제안했다.

To break the political impasse, the President proposed a meeting with the opposition leader.

3. inert [inə́ːrt] 움직이지 않는, 둔한

in(not)+ert(art와 같은 어원으로 ‘기술’을 의미함)로 구성된 단어다. ‘기술이 없다’는 뜻에서 유래하여 ‘무기력한’, ‘움직이지 않는’, ‘비활성의’ 등의 뜻을 지닌다. inertia는 물리학에서 ‘관성’을 의미하는데 비유적으로 무기력함이나 타성에 젖은 태도를 표현하기도 한다.

Much of the legislative inertia in Washington probably is due to the fact that there are 237 millionaires in Congress who have never been hungry or known the cold.

미국 의회에서 입법 활동이 지지부진한 것은 아마도 한번도 배고픔이나 추위를 느껴본 적이 없는 백만장자가 의회에 237명이나 있기 때 문일 것이다.

● 화재의 위험을 줄이기 위해서 과학수업 시간에는 모든 실험에 비활성 기체를 사용했다.

To lower the risk of fire, the science class used inert gases in all their experiments.

4. limbo [límbou] 정체 상태

원래 세례를 받지 않아 천국에 가지 못하는 사람이 머무는 천국과 지옥의 경계 지역을 일컫는 말이라고 한다. 의미가 확대되어 ‘중간 지역에 머문다’는 뜻이 되었다. in limbo는 일이 진행되지 않고 방치되거나 정체된 모양을 일컫는 표현이다.

No charges had been brought, and the case sat in limbo while the prosecutor's office decided how to proceed.

검찰이 어떻게 재판을 진행할지 결정하는 동안 그 사건은 기소가 이루어지지 않은 채로 정체 상태에 놓여 있었다.

● 관망세가 이어지면서 부동산 시장이 정체 상태다.

The real estate market is stuck in limbo as buyers maintain their wait-and-see attitude.

5. maroon [mərúːn] 고립시키다

섬이나 외진 곳에 고립되는 것을 의미한다.

The crew and passengers of the ship had been marooned on an island for two days before the coast guard's search and rescue plane located them.

그 배의 승무원과 승객들은 해안 구조대의 수색 구조기가 그들을 찾아낼 때까지 2일 동안 섬에 고립되어 있었다.

● 돌아오는 비행기가 모두 이착륙이 금지되는 바람에 관광객들은 외국에 일주일 정도 고립되어 있었다.

As return flights home were all grounded, the tourists were marooned in a foreign country for almost a week.

6. rut [rʌ́t] 판에 박힌 생활

‘길’을 뜻하는 route와 어원이 같은 단어다. in a rut은 ‘판에 박힌 생활’을 의미하는데, 마차가 지나간 자리의 파인 자국을 일컫던 데서 유래한 표현이다.

Mikey's life was in a rut, and he felt like he was spinning his wheels with very little forward motion.

마이키는 판에 박힌 삶을 살고 있었고, 앞으로 나아가지는 못하면서 바퀴만 굴리고 있는 것처럼 느꼈다.

● 남자친구와의 관계가 판에 박힌 듯해서 안젤라는 헤어지는 것을 심각하게 생각해 보았다.

Angela seriously thought about breaking up when she realized her relationship with her boyfriend was stuck in a rut.

7. seclude [siklúːd] 고립시키다

se(apart)+clude(close와 같은 어원)로 구성된 단어다. ‘주변으로부터 고립된 상태’를 표현한다.

Formerly known as "The Hermit Kingdom," Korea was for centuries one of the most secluded countries in the world.

예전에 ‘은둔자의 왕국’이라 알려졌던 한국은 수세기 동안 세계에서 가장 고립된 국가 중 하나였다.

● 우리는 주말마다 도시의 소음과 스트레스에서 벗어나 숲속의 외딴 오두막으로 향한다.

On weekends, we get away from the noise and stress of the city by going to our secluded cabin in the woods.