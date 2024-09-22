N. Korea's top diplomat says will not overlook any hostile acts

This image shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, in Moscow, Tuesday. (Russia's foreign ministry)

North Korea's foreign minister has warned that Pyongyang will not overlook any hostile acts on the Korean Peninsula, claiming that the region's security situation is reaching a "more dangerous threshold," the North's state media reported Sunday.

"Recently, the security situation has been at an even more dangerous threshold," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said during her address to the fourth Eurasian Women's Forum held in St. Petersburg, according to the Rodong Sinmun, Pyongyang's main newspaper.

Choe argued that the "alliance-seeking policy" of the United States and certain countries aligned with the US has created a "vicious cycle of escalating tensions and confrontation."

On Sept. 13, North Korea publicly revealed its uranium enrichment facility for the first time, with images showing leader Kim Jong-un calling for the expansion of the state's nuclear arsenal.

The US has been bolstering security cooperation with South Korea and Japan, its key allies in Asia, to counter North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

On Saturday, the leaders of the US, India, Japan, and Australia condemned North Korea's missile launches and nuclear program, while reaffirming their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)