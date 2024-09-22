Quad leaders decry NK missile launches, reaffirm 'complete' Korean Peninsula denuclearization goal

Most Popular
-
1
3 suspects apprehended for selling celebrity deepfake porn: police
-
2
Hybe acquires US PR agency
-
3
Yoon, Fiala seek wider range of cooperation beyond nuclear energy
-
4
Heavy rain, strong winds to lash Korea this weekend
-
5
'Music Bank' team demands apology from Real Madrid for cancellation of Madrid concert
-
6
[Exclusive] [Herald Interview] MBK incapable of running Korea Zinc’s Australia business: Aussie renewable energy CEO
-
7
Car crashes into restaurant; 1 dead, 5 injured
-
8
40% of Korea's workers who reported bullying faced retaliation: survey
-
9
600 evacuated as heavy rain floods roads, homes in southern regions
-
10
Over 82,000 Korean young people unemployed, not searching for job long-term
Quad leaders decry NK missile launches, reaffirm 'complete' Korean Peninsula denuclearization goalBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 22, 2024 - 09:29
The leaders of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia on Saturday denounced North Korea's "destabilizing" missile launches and nuclear program while reaffirming their commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a joint statement after the fourth in-person Quad summit held in Wilmington, Delaware.
The summit took place amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's recent disclosure of a uranium enrichment facility, continued weapons tests, and the launch of balloons filled with trash into South Korea, along with its inflammatory rhetoric.
"We condemn North Korea's destabilizing ballistic missile launches and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). These launches pose a grave threat to international peace and stability," the leaders said in the statement, named "the Wilmington Declaration."
The leaders urged North Korea to abide by its obligations under UNSCRs, refrain from further provocations, and engage in substantive dialogue. They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in line with the relevant UNSCRs and called on all nations to fully implement these resolutions.
The Quad leaders also expressed grave concern about North Korea's use of proliferation networks, malicious cyber activities, and overseas workers to fund its unlawful weapons programs. They urged all UN member states to comply with resolutions prohibiting the transfer or procurement of arms and related materials to or from North Korea.
Additionally, the leaders voiced concerns about nations deepening military cooperation with North Korea, saying such actions undermine global nonproliferation efforts. They emphasized the importance of sanctions enforcement against Pyongyang, particularly following the disbandment of a UN expert panel monitoring sanctions violations.
Earlier, Biden and Kishida held a bilateral meeting in which Biden praised the strengthening of ties between Seoul and Tokyo, recognizing the improved relations that were further solidified at the Camp David Summit in August 2023. The summit led to historic trilateral cooperation agreements between the US, Japan, and South Korea, including a "Commitment to Consult" in the event of a shared threat.
The Quad leaders also addressed concerns over China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, condemning the militarization of disputed features and the use of coercive and intimidating maneuvers. They denounced the dangerous actions of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the region.
In terms of maritime security, the leaders announced plans for a "Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission" in 2025 to enhance interoperability and maritime safety. They also introduced a "Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network" pilot project to improve civilian response to natural disasters in the Indo-Pacific.
The next Quad Summit will be hosted by India. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, Fiala seek cooperation in nuclear energy and beyond
-
Quad leaders decry NK missile launches
-
Formation of four-way consultative body to discuss quota hike faces tough road