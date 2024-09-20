[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Although Carl Reyes was surprised about his -------, all the other staff at the company had expected it.

(A) promotion

(B) promote

(C) promoted

(D) promotes

해석

Carl Reyes는 그의 승진에 놀랐으나, 회사의 모든 다른 직원들은 그것을 예상했었다.

해설

명사 자리 채우기 문제

소유격 인칭대명사(his)의 꾸밈을 받을 수 있는 것은 명사이므로 ‘승진, 진급’이라는 뜻의 명사 (A) promotion이 정답이다. 동사 (B)와 (D), 동사 또는 과거분사 (C)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

expect 예상하다

2. The manager reminded the staff that ------- planning to attend the company outing should inform Grace Ronin immediately.

(A) who

(B) anyone

(C) these

(D) another

해석

그 관리자는 회사 야유회에 참가할 계획이 있는 사람이면 누구든 즉시 Grace Ronin에게 알려야 한다는 것을 직원들에게 상기시켰다.

해설

대명사 채우기 문제

that절에 주어가 없으므로 주어 자리에 올 수 있는 대명사 (B)와 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘회사 야유회에 참가할 계획이 있는 사람이면 누구든 즉시 Grace Ronin에게 알려야 한다‘라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘누구나’라는 의미의 대명사 (B) anyone이 정답이다. (D) another는 ‘이미 언급한 것 이외의 또 다른 하나’라는 의미로 쓰이기 때문에 어색한 문맥이 된다. 관계대명사 (A)를 사용하기 위해서는 바로 앞에 수식할 명사가 와야 하며, 지시형용사 (C)는 명사와 함께 쓰이므로 오답이다.

어휘

outing 야유회, 소풍 inform 알리다, 통지하다 immediately 즉시, 곧

3. The curator and his assistant met with the marketing ------- to discuss a media plan for the museum's exhibits.

(A) guard

(B) director

(C) custodian

(D) founder

해석

그 큐레이터와 그의 조수는 박물관의 전시에 대한 매체 계획을 논의하기 위해 그 마케팅 관리자와 만났다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘그 큐레이터와 그의 조수는 박물관의 전시에 대한 매체 계획을 논의하기 위해 그 마케팅 관리자와 만났다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘관리자, 지도자’라는 뜻의 명사 (B) director가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) guard는 ‘경비 요원’, (C) custodian은 ‘후견인, 보호자’, (D) founder는 ‘창립자, 설립자’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

media 매체 exhibit 전시, 전시품

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(A) / (B) / (B)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업 스펙 한 번에 완성

▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표 달성! 수강료+응시료 0원

▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급!

▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi