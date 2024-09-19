대원외고 출신 토익, 토플 고득점자 장인서양 제공 실용 영단어 정리(3)

지난 연재에 이어 토익 고급 기출단어를 제공한다. 토익 최신 정보를 모두 소화해낸 학생의 정리여서 눈높이가 독자들과 잘 맞을 것이다.

토익 Part 5기출 고급단어 100 정리(3)

perceptive: 통찰력 있는

(ex) He made a perceptive observation. (그는 통찰력 있는 관찰을 했다.)

time sheet: 근무 시간표

(ex) Please fill out your time sheet. (근무 시간표를 작성해 주세요.)

roll around: 데굴데굴 구르다

(ex) The ball rolled around the room. (공이 방 안을 데굴데굴 굴렀다.)

neglect: 방치하다

(ex) The garden was neglected for years. (정원은 몇 년 동안 방치되었다.)

nick: 칼로 밴 자국

(ex) There is a small nick on the blade. (칼날에 작은 자국이 있다.)

seedling: 묘묙

(ex) The seedling grew into a large tree. (묘묙은 큰 나무로 자랐다.)

meadow: 목초지

(ex) The cows grazed in the meadow. (소들이 목초지에서 풀을 뜯고 있었다.)

township: 군구 (county의 행정구역 단위)

(ex) The township has a population of 10,000. (그 군구의 인구는 1만 명이다.)

serving: 1인분

(ex) The recipe makes four servings. (그 조리법은 4인분을 만든다.)

streamline: 간소화하다

(ex) The process was streamlined to improve efficiency. (절차는 효율성을 높이기 위해 간소화되었다.)

busser: 식당에서 빈 그릇을 치우는 일을 하는 사람

(ex) The busser cleared the table. (버서가 테이블을 치웠다.)

sun porch: 베란다

(ex) They enjoyed breakfast on the sun porch. (그들은 베란다에서 아침을 즐겼다.)

attest: 증명하다

(ex) His signature attested to the agreement. (그의 서명은 계약을 증명했다.)

drag down: 끌어내리다

(ex) His negative attitude dragged everyone down. (그의 부정적인 태도가 모두를 끌어내렸다.)

respectively: 각각, 제각기

(ex) The two results were 10 and 15, respectively. (두 결과는 각각 10과 15였다.)

impartial: 공정한

(ex) The judge was impartial in his ruling. (판사는 공정하게 판결을 내렸다.)

insulated: 절연된, 단열처리가 된

(ex) The house is well-insulated. (집은 잘 단열 처리되어 있다.)

explicitly: 무조건적으로

(ex) She explicitly stated her opinion. (그녀는 자신의 의견을 명확히 밝혔다.)

persevere: 인내하여 계속 하다

(ex) He persevered despite the difficulties. (그는 어려움에도 불구하고 인내하며 계속했다.)

bulk order: 대량 주문

(ex) They placed a bulk order for supplies. (그들은 대량으로 물품을 주문했다.)

flat rate: 고정 요금

(ex) The taxi charges a flat rate for airport trips. (택시는 공항까지 고정 요금을 받는다.)

intimate: 친한

(ex) They are intimate friends. (그들은 친한 친구들이다.)

repetition: 반복

(ex) Repetition is key to learning. (반복은 학습의 핵심이다.)

underwrite: 자금을 지원하다

(ex) The company underwrote the project. (회사가 그 프로젝트에 자금을 지원했다.)

complimentary: (1) 무료의 (2) 칭찬의

(ex) They offered complimentary drinks. (그들은 무료 음료를 제공했다.)

made from scratch: 처음부터 시작한

(ex) The cake was made from scratch. (그 케이크는 처음부터 직접 만들었다.)

bid: 입찰

(ex) They submitted a bid for the contract. (그들은 계약 입찰서를 제출했다.)

brick and mortar: 오프라인 매장

(ex) They run a brick and mortar store downtown. (그들은 시내에서 오프라인 매장을 운영한다.)

liaison: 연락책

(ex) She acts as a liaison between the two departments. (그녀는 두 부서 간의 연락책 역할을 한다.)

bicentennial: 200주년

(ex) The city is celebrating its bicentennial. (그 도시는 200주년을 기념하고 있다.)

Part 6 고급 기출단어

feature: (1) ~를 포함하다 (2) ~한 특징을 지니다

(ex) The car features a sunroof. (그 차는 썬루프를 포함하고 있다.)

transaction: (1) 거래=deal (2) 처리 과정

(ex) The transaction was completed online. (그 거래는 온라인으로 완료되었다.)

directory: 안내책자=catalogue

(ex) The directory lists all the local businesses. (그 안내책자는 모든 지역 비즈니스를 나열한다.)

To demonstrate: 시범을 보이다.

(ex) The trainer will demonstrate how to use the equipment. (트레이너가 장비 사용법을 시범 보일 것이다.)

referral: 소개

(ex) He gave me a referral to a good doctor. (그는 나에게 좋은 의사를 소개해 주었다.)