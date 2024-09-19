Home

소아쌤

대원외고 출신 토익, 토플 고득점자 장인서양 제공 실용 영단어 정리(2)

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 10:00

    • Link copied

지난 연재에 이어 토익고급 기출단어를 제공한다. 토익 최신 정보를 모두 소화해낸 학생의 정리여서 눈높이가 독자들과 잘 맞을 것이다.

토익 Part 5기출 고급단어 100 정리(2)

practitioner: 실행자

(ex) She is a medical practitioner. (그녀는 의료 실행자이다.)

candid: 솔직한

(ex) He gave a candid interview. (그는 솔직한 인터뷰를 했다.)

leverage: (1) 영향력 (2) 지렛대를 사용함

(ex) He used his influence as leverage. (그는 자신의 영향력을 지렛대로 사용했다.)

latch: 문걸이, 자물쇠

(ex) The door was secured with a latch. (문이 문걸이로 잠겨 있었다.)

inordinate: 과도한, 지나친

(ex) She spent an inordinate amount of time on the project. (그녀는 프로젝트에 과도한 시간을 쏟았다.)

proxy: 대리인

(ex) He attended the meeting as a proxy. (그는 대리인으로 회의에 참석했다.)

exportation: 수출

(ex) Exportation of goods increased last year. (작년에는 수출이 증가했다.)

shrewd: 상황판단이 빠른

(ex) He is a shrewd businessman. (그는 상황 판단이 빠른 사업가이다.)

grueling: 엄한, 녹초로 만드는

(ex) The marathon was grueling. (마라톤은 엄한 도전이었다.)

inaugurate: 취임시키다, 새로운 시작을 알리다

(ex) The president was inaugurated last year. (대통령은 작년에 취임했다.)

incessant: 끊임없는

(ex) The noise was incessant throughout the night. (소음이 밤새 끊이지 않았다.)

conjunction: 결합

(ex) The event was held in conjunction with the festival. (행사는 축제와 결합하여 개최되었다.)

miscellaneous: 이것저것 다양한

(ex) She has a box of miscellaneous items. (그녀는 다양한 물건들이 들어있는 상자를 가지고 있다.)

suburban: 교외의

(ex) They live in a suburban area. (그들은 교외 지역에 산다.)

gene-sequencing: 유전자 염기 서열 분석

(ex) Gene-sequencing helps in understanding genetic disorders. (유전자 염기 서열 분석은 유전 질환을 이해하는 데 도움이 된다.)

sterling: 영국의 화폐 제도, 파운드

(ex) The price is 50 sterling. (가격은 50파운드입니다.)

pending: (1) 기다리는 (2) 임박한

(ex) The decision is still pending. (결정이 아직 대기 중이다.)

verifiable: 증명할 수 있는, 입증할 수 있는

(ex) The results are verifiable by independent tests. (결과는 독립적인 시험으로 입증할 수 있다.)

etched glass: 무늬가 있는 유리

(ex) The window was made of etched glass. (창문은 무늬가 있는 유리로 만들어졌다.)

municipal: 행정의

(ex) The municipal government is responsible for public services. (행정 정부는 공공 서비스를 담당한다.)

doctorate degree: 박사 학위

(ex) He earned his doctorate degree in biology. (그는 생물학에서 박사 학위를 받았다.)

dependable: 믿을 수 있는

(ex) He is a dependable employee. (그는 믿을 수 있는 직원이다.)

chronic: 만성적인

(ex) He suffers from chronic pain. (그는 만성적인 통증에 시달린다.)

delicatessen: 조리된 육류, 치즈, 수입식품을 파는 가게=deli

(ex) We bought some cheese from the delicatessen. (우리는 델리에서 치즈를 샀다.)

glamorous: 화려한, 매력이 넘치는

(ex) She looked glamorous at the party. (그녀는 파티에서 화려해 보였다.)

six digit number: 여섯 자리 수

(ex) The PIN is a six digit number. (PIN 번호는 여섯 자리 수이다.)

robust: 원기 왕성한, 튼튼한

(ex) He has a robust build. (그는 튼튼한 체격을 가지고 있다.)

endorsement: (1) 지지 (2) 보증, 홍보

(ex) The product has celebrity endorsement. (그 제품은 유명인의 홍보를 받는다.)

indigenous: 토착의

(ex) Indigenous people have lived here for centuries. (토착민들은 수세기 동안 이곳에서 살아왔다.)

understaffed: 인원이 부족한

(ex) The company is currently understaffed. (회사는 현재 인원이 부족하다.)

linen service: 침대 시트, 식탁보 등을 갈아주는 서비스

(ex) The hotel offers daily linen service. (호텔은 매일 침구 교체 서비스를 제공한다.)

wood pallet: 화물 운반대

(ex) The goods were placed on a wood pallet. (상품은 나무 운반대에 놓여 있었다.)

personify: (1) 의인화하다 (2) 전형적으로 보여주다=typify

(ex) She personifies kindness. (그녀는 친절의 전형이다.)

personable: 매력적인

(ex) He is a personable young man. (그는 매력적인 젊은 남성이다.)

tentative: 잠정적인

(ex) We have a tentative plan for the trip. (우리는 여행에 대해 잠정적인 계획을 세웠다.)

