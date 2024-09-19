Home

대원외고 출신 토익, 토플 고득점자 장인서양 제공 실용 영단어 정리(1)

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 27, 2024 - 10:00

공부를 열심히 잘하는 학생을 가르치는 것은 참 행복한 일이다. 장인서양이 필자의 많은 자료를 소화하면서 정리한 자료에 필자가 예문을 추가하여 정리해 드린다. 이 단어 시리즈만 잘 봐도 실용 고급단어가 대부분 정리될 것이다.

토익 Part 5기출 고급단어 100 정리(1)

confide: 속을 털어놓다

(ex) She confided her worries to her friend. (그녀는 친구에게 자신의 걱정을 털어놓았다.)

confidential: 기밀의, 비밀의

(ex) The documents are highly confidential. (그 문서들은 매우 기밀이다.)

personnel: (1) 직원 (2) HR의 직원들

(ex) The company hired new personnel for the project. (회사는 프로젝트를 위해 새 직원을 채용했다.)

half-dozen: 여섯 개의

(ex) He bought a half-dozen eggs. (그는 여섯 개의 달걀을 샀다.)

record label: 음반 회사

(ex) She signed a contract with a major record label. (그녀는 대형 음반 회사와 계약을 맺었다.)

observe: (1) 관찰하다 (2) (의견을) 말하다 (3) 축제, 생일을 기념하다

(ex) They observe the anniversary every year. (그들은 매년 기념일을 기념한다.)

potentially: 잠정적으로, 임시로

(ex) This could potentially cause problems. (이것은 잠정적으로 문제를 일으킬 수 있다.)

by one day: 하루

(ex) The deadline was extended by one day. (마감일이 하루 연장되었다.)

knowingly: 고의로 = deliberately

(ex) He knowingly broke the rules. (그는 고의로 규칙을 어겼다.)

granted: 인정된

(ex) His request for leave was granted. (그의 휴가 요청이 승인되었다.)

division: (1) 분할 (2) 부서

(ex) She works in the marketing division. (그녀는 마케팅 부서에서 일한다.)

issue an invoice: 송장을 발부하다

(ex) The company issued an invoice for the services. (회사는 서비스에 대해 송장을 발부했다.)

cordially: (1) 다정하게 (2) 진심으로

(ex) You are cordially invited to the event. (행사에 진심으로 초대합니다.)

securely: 단단히, 안전하게

(ex) The door was securely locked. (문이 단단히 잠겨 있었다.)

seamlessly: 균일하게

(ex) The system works seamlessly with other software. (시스템이 다른 소프트웨어와 균일하게 작동한다.)

seam: (1) 경계선 (2) 이음매

(ex) The seam of the dress was perfectly sewn. (드레스의 이음매가 완벽하게 봉합되었다.)

tally: (1) 기록 (2) 총계를 내다 (3) 일치하다

(ex) The votes were tallied after the election. (선거 후 표가 집계되었다.)

finalist: 결승전 진출자

(ex) She was a finalist in the competition. (그녀는 대회 결승전 진출자였다.)

province: (1) 주=county (2) 관심분야

(ex) Agriculture is his main province. (농업은 그의 주요 관심 분야이다.)

personally: 개인적으로

(ex) I will handle this matter personally. (이 문제를 내가 개인적으로 처리할 것이다.)

outgoing: (1) 외향적인 (2) (특정 장소에서) 떠나는

(ex) He is an outgoing person. (그는 외향적인 사람이다.)

receptive: 수용적인=responsive

(ex) She is very receptive to new ideas. (그녀는 새로운 아이디어에 매우 수용적이다.)

receptivity: (1) 수용성 (2) 이해력

(ex) His receptivity to feedback is impressive. (그의 피드백 수용 능력은 인상적이다.)

reception: (1) 접수처 (2) 환영, 연회

(ex) The reception will be held in the main hall. (환영회는 메인 홀에서 열릴 것이다.)

waive: 면제하다

(ex) The bank waived the fees. (은행이 수수료를 면제해 주었다.)

resolved: 굳게 결심한

(ex) She is resolved to succeed. (그녀는 성공하기로 굳게 결심했다.)

alongside: 나란히, 동시에

(ex) The two companies are working alongside each other. (두 회사는 나란히 일하고 있다.)

moving: 감동적인

(ex) It was a moving speech. (그것은 감동적인 연설이었다.)

grateful: 감사한

(ex) I am grateful for your help. (당신의 도움에 감사합니다.)

landscaper: 조경사

(ex) The landscaper redesigned the garden. (조경사가 정원을 새로 설계했다.)

genuine: 진짜의, 진실된

(ex) She gave a genuine smile. (그녀는 진실된 미소를 지었다.)

hospitable: 환대하는, 친절한, 쾌적한

(ex) The host was very hospitable. (주인은 매우 환대했다.)

trimmed: 다듬은, 손질한

(ex) The hedges were neatly trimmed. (울타리가 깔끔하게 다듬어졌다.)

assembler: 조립자

(ex) The assemblers quickly built the furniture. (조립자들이 빠르게 가구를 만들었다.)

identifier: 판별자

(ex) The barcode is used as a product identifier. (바코드는 제품 판별자로 사용된다.)

