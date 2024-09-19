[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“I, the Executioner”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) teams up with rookie cop Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to track down a serial killer who taunts the police by announcing his next victim before committing each crime.

“Jung Kook: I Am Still”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 18

Documentary

Directed by Park Jun-su

Follow K-pop phenomenon BTS member Jung-kook and his performance in New York, London and Seoul for his first-ever solo single "Golden" and behind-the-scene interviews over eight months.

“Alien: Romulus”

(US)

Opened Aug. 14

Horror/Sci-fi

Directed by Fede Alvarez

In 2142, a group of young space colonizers go on an adventure and land in a derelict space station, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging its deepest ends.

“Heartsping : Teenieping of Love”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 7

Animation

Directed by Kim Soo-hun

Princess Romi of the Emotion Kingdom comes to Earth to catch cute and mischievous Teeniepings and has a fateful encounter with a Heartsping who becomes her soulmate.