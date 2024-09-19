[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 20, 2024 - 09:00
“I, the Executioner”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 24
Crime/Action
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) teams up with rookie cop Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to track down a serial killer who taunts the police by announcing his next victim before committing each crime.
“Jung Kook: I Am Still”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 18
Documentary
Directed by Park Jun-su
Follow K-pop phenomenon BTS member Jung-kook and his performance in New York, London and Seoul for his first-ever solo single "Golden" and behind-the-scene interviews over eight months.
“Alien: Romulus”
(US)
Opened Aug. 14
Horror/Sci-fi
Directed by Fede Alvarez
In 2142, a group of young space colonizers go on an adventure and land in a derelict space station, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging its deepest ends.
“Heartsping : Teenieping of Love”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 7
Animation
Directed by Kim Soo-hun
Princess Romi of the Emotion Kingdom comes to Earth to catch cute and mischievous Teeniepings and has a fateful encounter with a Heartsping who becomes her soulmate.
