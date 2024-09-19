[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Lantern festival in Namyangju

Sandulsori Botanical Garden in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, is holding a lantern festival through the end of April next year.

The botanical garden, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., will give visitors lanterns to hold as they stroll around the compound that has a restaurant, bakery and cafe. Admission is 8,000 won for all ages except children two years old and younger.

Outside food and pets are not allowed. Parking is free. For more information, visit sandulsori.co.kr.

Daegu contemporary art fest

In its 13th year, the Dalseong Daegu Contemporary Art Festival will run through Oct. 6 in Dalseong-gun, Daegu.

Gangjeongbo The Arc Square will showcase works by 40 artists including abstract artist Kwak Hoon and installation art master Kim Young-jin.

The “Against All Odds” exhibition, held outdoors as well as indoors at the gallery The Arc, is free for all and open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit dalseongart.com.

Hadong cosmos festival

Through Sept. 29, the Hadong Bukcheon Cosmos & Buckwheat Flower Festival in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang Province, will showcase October blooms.

The 18th edition of the annual event will be the perfect chance to see varieties of cosmos flowering in hues from white to orange, pink and rose.

Food trucks will be set up for those wanting a taste of local dishes. General admission is 2,000 won for adults and free for grade school students and under. For more information, go to hadong.go.kr.

DongGang photo festival

The longest-running annual photography festival in Korea since 2002, the DongGang International Photo Festival is the go-to for photography enthusiasts and hobbyists.

The festival -- held at the DongGang Museum of Photography in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province -- looks at the history of photography through the works of Korean and international artists.

The event will end on Sept. 29. Admission costs 3,000 won. Go to dgphotofestival.com for more information.

Festival of fall flowers in Wonju

At Yonsugol Village in Wonju, Gangwong Province, a festival kicked off last week for flower lovers, especially of those coming to full bloom in the fall.

The Gangwon Fall Flower Festival shows everything from zinnias to cockscombs, fireweeds and petunias -- in addition to cosmos.

The village is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oc. 6. Admission costs 3,000 won, and grade school students and younger enter for free. For more information, visit poppystore.modoo.at.