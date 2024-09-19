Clash looms between rival parties as opposition pushes to pass bill targeting first lady

Most Popular
-
1
'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
-
2
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
3
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
4
High temperatures may worsen mental health conditions: study
-
5
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
6
Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
-
7
Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market
-
8
Samsung chief travels to France to encourage young talents
-
9
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
-
10
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
Clash looms between rival parties as opposition pushes to pass bill targeting first ladyBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 11:30
The rival parties are likely to clash at the National Assembly on Thursday as the main opposition Democratic Party was expected to unilaterally put forth three contentious bills, including one calling for a special investigation into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.
The special counsel bill calls for an independent probe into Kim's stock manipulation allegations, as well as her receipt of a luxury bag and her alleged interference with the ruling party's candidate nominations ahead of the April 10 general elections.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has agreed to introduce the bills in Thursday's plenary meeting.
A similar special probe bill targeting the first lady passed through the Assembly but was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in January and was later scrapped in a revote.
The second bill involves a measure mandating a special counsel probe into allegations that the presidential office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the military's investigation into the death of a Marine killed during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023.
It marks the opposition's fourth attempt to pass a special probe bill on the Marine's death.
The third bill calls for promoting the use of local currency vouchers to boost the economy.
If the three bills are put forth at the plenary session, the ruling People Power Party will likely respond with a filibuster in an attempt to block their passage.
The PPP will hold a general meeting of party lawmakers before the plenary meeting to decide whether to launch the filibuster. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok