Clash looms between rival parties as opposition pushes to pass bill targeting first lady

This file photo shows a plenary session of the National Assembly on Aug. 2. (Newsis)

The rival parties are likely to clash at the National Assembly on Thursday as the main opposition Democratic Party was expected to unilaterally put forth three contentious bills, including one calling for a special investigation into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The special counsel bill calls for an independent probe into Kim's stock manipulation allegations, as well as her receipt of a luxury bag and her alleged interference with the ruling party's candidate nominations ahead of the April 10 general elections.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has agreed to introduce the bills in Thursday's plenary meeting.

A similar special probe bill targeting the first lady passed through the Assembly but was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in January and was later scrapped in a revote.

The second bill involves a measure mandating a special counsel probe into allegations that the presidential office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the military's investigation into the death of a Marine killed during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023.

It marks the opposition's fourth attempt to pass a special probe bill on the Marine's death.

The third bill calls for promoting the use of local currency vouchers to boost the economy.

If the three bills are put forth at the plenary session, the ruling People Power Party will likely respond with a filibuster in an attempt to block their passage.

The PPP will hold a general meeting of party lawmakers before the plenary meeting to decide whether to launch the filibuster. (Yonhap)