[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

파트 5 3문제

1. The original speaker ------- by the organizer because he will be out of the country for the next few weeks.

(A) replaced

(B) is replacing

(C) will be replaced

(D) has replaced

해석

기존 연설자가 다음 몇 주간 국외에 있을 예정이기 때문에, 그는 주최자에 의해 대체될 것이다.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기 문제

주어(The original speaker)와 동사(replace)가 ‘기존 연설자가 대체될 것이다’라는 수동의 의미 관계이므로 수동태 동사 (C) will be replaced가 정답이다.

어휘

organizer 주최자, 창립자 replace 대체하다, 대신하다

2. The RAD Magazine Club ------- members with e-mail updates on discounted subscription rates and new magazine offerings.

(A) provides

(B) requires

(C) contributes

(D) submits

해석

RAD Magazine Club은 할인된 구독료와 새로운 잡지 증정품에 대한 이메일 최신 정보를 회원들에게 제공한다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘RAD Magazine Club은 할인된 구독료와 새로운 잡지 증정품에 대한 이메일 최신 정보를 회원들에게 제공한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 빈칸 뒤의 with와 함께 쓰여 ‘A에게 B를 제공하다’라는 뜻의 표현 provide A with B를 완성하는 (A) provides가 정답이다. 참고로 (B)의 require는 ‘요구하다’, (C)의 contribute는 ‘기부하다’, (D)의 submit은 ‘제출하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

update 최신 정보 subscription 구독, 기부

3. The new social networking site gained millions of members in such a short time that it was considered -------.

(A) conventional

(B) unprecedented

(C) original

(D) confidential

해석

그 새로운 소셜 네트워크 사이트는 짧은 기간 동안 수백만 명의 회원들을 얻어 전례가 없다고 여겨졌다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘그 새로운 소셜 네트워크 사이트는 짧은 기간 동안 수백만 명의 회원들을 얻어 전례가 없다고 여겨졌다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘전례 없는, 전에 없던’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (B) unprecedented가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) conventional은 ‘전통적인, 틀에 박힌’, (C) original은 ‘원래의, 독창적인’, (D) confidential은 ‘기밀의, 비밀의’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

gain 얻다, 획득하다 consider 여기다, 간주하다

정답

(C) / (A) / (B)

