[팟캐스트] (621) 세운상가 보행로가 없어진다?

Seoul mulls removing W110b Sewoon walkway

기사 요약: 세운상가 공중보행로 철거 추진하는 서울시, 23일 공청회 예정

[1] The Seoul Metropolitan Government is mulling removing an elevated walkway at Sewoon Shopping Center in central Seoul, which cost the city government 110 billion won ($82 million) for its construction. The walkway which opened only two years ago has sparked "public discontent," said the city government, citing issues like inadequate sunlight underneath the walkways and problems such as water leaks.

* spark 촉발시키다, 유발하다

* discontent 불만

* inadequate 불충분한, 부적당한

[2] By removing the walkway, the city plans to enhance the ground-level pedestrian pathways. The proposed amendment includes dismantling around 250 meters of this structure near the Sampoong Shopping Center and Hotel PJ where usage has been notably low. Other remaining sections will eventually be integrated into broader urban park projects, transforming the space gradually, according to the new plan. The city will host a public hearing on the proposed * amendments on Sept. 23, it added.

* pedestrian 보행자

* amendment (법 등의) 개정[수정]

[3] The Sewoon walkway is a part of urban regeneration plan established in 2017 during the tenure of late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. The plan aimed to transform the old Sewoon Shopping Center area, once the mecca of Korea’s electronics industry, into a hub of the fourth industrial revolution through urban regeneration. Key initiatives primarily included the elevated walkway running through the Sewoon district, the creation of the Sewoon Makers’ Cube -- a business incubation space to support young entrepreneurs -- and the development of community spaces using unoccupied areas.

* tenure 임기, 재직

* regeneration 회생

* unoccupied (사람이 살거나 이용하지 않고) 비어 있는

