Seventeen to drop 'Spill the Feels,' kick off world tour next month

Seventeen to drop 'Spill the Feels,' kick off world tour next monthBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 16, 2024 - 10:59
K-pop boy group Seventeen will release its 12th EP on Oct. 14, the group's agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.
Titled "Spill the Feels," the album marks the 13-member group's first release in six months following its best-of album "17 is Right Here."
Ahead of the album launch, Seventeen will kick off its "Right Here" world tour in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, from Oct. 12-13. The tour will continue in the United States, Japan and other Asian countries, the agency said. (Yonhap)
