    Chuseok still is a headache for couples

    N. Korea launches trash balloons toward S. Korea for 2nd day: JCS

    Heat wave watch issued for Seoul; latest on record

    Traffic heavy on expressways on 1st day of Chuseok holiday

    Over half of Koreans plan to spend same on Chuseok gifts as last year: KCCI survey

    Students suffer sleep deprivation, fatigue, suicidal thoughts

    Medical fees during Chuseok holidays to go up by as much as 50 percent

    Popular tourist destinations beckon Chuseok holidaymakers

    Nearly 2,000 aging separated family members die in first 8 months of year: gov't data

    Top Gyeonggi Province spots for gazing at full moon on Chuseok

Seventeen to drop 'Spill the Feels,' kick off world tour next month

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 16, 2024 - 10:59

Hoshi and S.Coups of the group Seventeen pose for photos at the NARS Lipstick pop-up store event at Lotte Department Store in Seoul on Aug. 3. (Yonhap) Hoshi and S.Coups of the group Seventeen pose for photos at the NARS Lipstick pop-up store event at Lotte Department Store in Seoul on Aug. 3. (Yonhap)

K-pop boy group Seventeen will release its 12th EP on Oct. 14, the group's agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.

Titled "Spill the Feels," the album marks the 13-member group's first release in six months following its best-of album "17 is Right Here."

Ahead of the album launch, Seventeen will kick off its "Right Here" world tour in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, from Oct. 12-13. The tour will continue in the United States, Japan and other Asian countries, the agency said. (Yonhap)

