Chuseok still is a headache for couples

The conversation was one of the most jarring moments since her wedding in 2020, recalled Seong, a 35-year-old office worker, who said her exchange last week with her husband, five years older, left her perplexed at first, then indignant as she slowly digested what her husband had alluded to.

“He said we should call his parents and ask for their understanding because we would not be staying at their home on Chuseok day, Tuesday, even though we’d be there from Saturday to Monday,” Seong said of the five-day Chuseok break ending Wednesday. The couple failed to book the return train tickets from Daegu to Seoul that would have allowed them to stay with the husband’s parents on Tuesday.

“Two nights and three days are enough already,” Seong added.

The case of Seong, who insisted on using her surname only, sheds light on the patriarchal tradition where the husband’s parents are given priority. Every year, Korean couples grapple with the stress of visiting parents and the gendered responsibilities that go with it. But now, some couples and families are considering forgoing Chuseok traditions altogether.

Shifting perceptions

What vexed Seong more was how her husband, a millennial just like her, cast her as unreasonable for not seeing a reason to ask for his parents’ understanding. He believed their absence should be acknowledged as it caused an unwarranted change to his family’s Chuseok tradition -- something the husband says needs to be carried on because “it is a well-established norm that has been around for a long time.“

“The better part of millennials and Generation Z wouldn’t agree with that,” Seong said, referring to the population generally defined as those born between 1980 and 2012. Seong argued the younger population identifies itself as less bound by Chuseok traditions, especially when it comes to holding “charye” or ancestral rites conducted on Lunar New Year’s Day and Chuseok.

Seong isn’t entirely wrong.

In a 2022 report by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, roughly 60 percent of people aged 20 to 39 approved of ending charye. The figure has since stayed at similar levels.

Women, especially, decry the burden of preparing for charye.