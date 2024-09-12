[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1. A: Hadn’t you heard that she never pays on time?

B: Yes, and _____________ those rumors, I still took her on as a client.

(a) nevertheless

(b) because of

(c) although

(d) despite

해석

A: 그녀가 제때 돈을 내는 법이 없다는 말 못 들었어?

B: 들었어, 그런 소문에도 불구하고 난 여전히 그녀를 고객으로 맡았어.

해설

양보를 나타내는 전치사 채우기

제때 돈을 내는 법이 없는 한 여자에 대한 말에 대해, '그런 소문에도 불구하고 난 여전히 그녀를 고객으로 맡았어'라는 의미가 되어야 하고, 빈칸 뒤에 명사구(those rumors)가 왔으므로, 명사구를 이끌 수 있으면서 '~에도 불구하고'를 뜻하는 전치사 (d) despite가 정답이다. 참고로, (a) nevertheless는 부사, (c) although는 접속사이다.

어휘

pay 돈을 내다, 지불하다 rumor 소문 take on ~을 맡다, 상대로 하다

2. A: You know, my English ___________________ since I started studying here in Canada.

B: Oh yes, I’ve noticed. Your parents back home will be very glad.

(a) has improved

(b) had improved

(c) had been improved

(d) has been improved

해석

A: 있잖아, 내가 여기 캐나다에서 공부를 시작한 이후로 나의 영어 실력이 향상되었어.

B: 그래, 나도 알아챘어. 고국에 계신 너희 부모님께서 매우 기뻐하실 거야.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재완료

현재완료 시제와 함께 쓰이는 시간 표현인 since가 왔으므로 현재완료 시제가 쓰인 (a)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 주어(my English)와 함께 ‘나의 영어 실력이 향상되었다’라는 문맥을 완성하기 위해 주로 사용되는 능동형 동사 (a) has improved가 정답이다. 참고로, ‘주어가 개선되었다’의 의미를 표현할 때 ‘주어 + have + improved’의 형태로 많이 사용됨을 알아둔다.

어휘

since ~ 이후로 notice 알아채다 improve 향상되다, 나아지다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. A number of factors _______________ to influence calcium absorption in the body.

(a) has found

(b) have found

(c) has been found

(d) have been found

해석

많은 요인들이 신체의 칼슘 흡수에 영향을 주는 것으로 밝혀졌다.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기: 수동태

주어 A number of factors가 복수이므로 복수 동사 have가 포함된 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 보기의 타동사 find(found) 뒤에 목적어가 없으므로 수동태 동사를 포함한 (d) have been found가 정답이다.

어휘

factor 요인, 요소 absorption 흡수

4. When he got his first camera as a child, James knew he _______________ a photographer one day.

(a) was

(b) was becoming

(c) was to become

(d) were to become

해석

James는 그가 어릴 적 처음 카메라를 샀을 때 자신이 언젠가 사진가가 될 것임을 알았다.

해설

to부정사의 용법

빈칸 앞에 3인칭 단수 주어(he)가 왔으므로 3인칭 동사 was가 포함된 (a), (b), (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘James는 자신이 언젠가 사진가가 되기 위한 운명임을 알았다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, 예정의 의미로 ‘~이 되다’로 해석되는 be to do가 와야 한다. 따라서 (c) was to become이 정답이다.

어휘

photographer 사진가 one day 언젠가, (과거나 미래의) 어느 날

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5. (a) A: Have you paid the phone bill yet?

(b) B: No, I haven’t, but there’s still time to do so.

(c) A: You should stop to delay it before our phone gets cut off.

(d) B: OK. I promise I’ll do it first thing tomorrow morning.

해석

(a) A: 너 전화 요금 냈어?

(b) B: 아니, 안 냈는데 아직 낼 시간이 있어.

(c) A: 우리 전화가 끊기기 전에 미루는 것을 그만둬야 해.

(d) B: 알았어. 내일 아침에 그걸 제일 먼저 하기로 약속할게.

해설

동명사/to부정사 선택이 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 동사 stop 뒤에 to부정사 to delay가 오면 틀리다. 동사 stop은 동명사와 to부정사 모두를 목적어로 취할 수 있지만, 문맥상 ‘미루는 것을 그만두다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, stop과 함께 쓰여 ‘~하는 것을 그만두다’라는 목적을 의미하는 동명사가 와야 한다. 즉 to delay가 동명사 delaying으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) A: You should stop to delay it before our phone gets cut off가 정답이다. 참고로, stop 뒤에 to부정사가 올 경우 ‘~하기 위해 그만두다’라는 의미로 쓰임을 알아둔다.

어휘

delay 미루다, 지체시키다 cut off 끊다, 중단하다 promise 약속하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(d) / (a) / (d) / (c) / (c)

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn