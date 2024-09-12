Explicit, provocative shows breathe new life into staid National Theater of Korea

"Madamn Ong" by the National Changgeuk Company of Korea (NTOK) "Madamn Ong" by the National Changgeuk Company of Korea (NTOK)

If you attend one of the two productions currently running at the National Theater of Korea, you might be surprised by the level of sexual explicitness in the performances. At the Daloreum Theater, the National Theater’s mid-sized theater with about 500 seats, the National Changgeuk Company of Korea’s adult-only production “Madam Ong” runs through Sunday. The changgeuk, or traditional Korean opera, has long been associated with themes of lust and obscenity. At the Haneul Round Theater next to the Daloreum Theater, the seemingly family-friendly musical “The Golden Chaos Club” explores complex themes of forbidden desire and sexuality. “Madam Ong,” which premiered in 2014, is one of the National Changgeuk Company’s bestselling productions even though it has not been staged at the NTOK for five years. “The Golden Chaos Club,” which is in its third run, is an example of the Seoul Performing Arts Company’s efforts to offer innovative and evolving contents.

Both productions demonstrate the public art organizations’ commitment to presenting a diverse range of theatrical works that challenge audience expectations and push the boundaries of theatrical expression. The story of "Madam Ong" is rooted in the Korean pansori folktale "Byeongangsoe-jeon," which centers on a woman named Ong-nyeo who flees her village after being accused of causing the deaths of several men. Ong-nyeo's journey leads her to an encounter with Byeongangsoe, a man known for his immoral behavior and insatiable lust, particularly for women. Their marriage further amplifies the explicit nature of the folktale, which was often portrayed in an exaggerated and sensationalized manner in the 1980s film adaptations. In the changgeuk production of "Madam Ong," the creative team, led by director Koh Sun-woong and pansori composer Han Seung-seok, has

successfully elevated the story beyond its explicit content. By shifting the focus to Ong-nyeo, they present her as a resilient figure who takes charge of her destiny while the music redefines the boundaries of traditional pansori with its captivating melodies and innovative arrangements. While "Madam Ong" is clearly an R-rated production, restricted to those born before 2005, the Golden Chaos Club presents a show for those born after 2011. However, the show explores forbidden love and gender with explicit dance moves.

