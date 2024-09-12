[Photo News] Making Songpyeon for Chuseok

Most Popular
[Photo News] Making Songpyeon for ChuseokBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 15:21
S-Oil CEO Al-Hejazi (right) poses for a photo with a child while making Songpyeon, a traditional Korean halfmoon-shaped stuffed rice cake, in collaboration with the Loveaid Foundation at the company’s headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. With the help of international students from Saudi Arabia and children from the company child care facility, the CEO and 150 company officials prepared Songpyeon and gift bundles worth 60 million won ($44,800) for low-income households. Since 2007, S-Oil has hosted a charity event every Chuseok to share love with the local community. (S-Oil)
Korea Herald
