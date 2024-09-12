Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts

    Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts
  2. 2

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances
  3. 3

    Korean teachers handling larger classes, but starting pay lags behind OECD average

    Korean teachers handling larger classes, but starting pay lags behind OECD average
  4. 4

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record
  5. 5

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs
  1. 6

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
  2. 7

    BTS' Suga summarily indicted over DUI offense

    BTS' Suga summarily indicted over DUI offense
  3. 8

    NewJeans members call for return of ex-ADOR CEO

    NewJeans members call for return of ex-ADOR CEO
  4. 9

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1
  5. 10

    Syphilis cases in S. Korea surge amid stricter reporting rules

    Syphilis cases in S. Korea surge amid stricter reporting rules
피터빈트

[Photo News] Making Songpyeon for Chuseok

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 15:21

    • Link copied

S-Oil CEO Al-Hejazi (right) poses for a photo with a child while making Songpyeon, a traditional Korean halfmoon-shaped stuffed rice cake, in collaboration with the Loveaid Foundation at the company’s headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. With the help of international students from Saudi Arabia and children from the company child care facility, the CEO and 150 company officials prepared Songpyeon and gift bundles worth 60 million won ($44,800) for low-income households. Since 2007, S-Oil has hosted a charity event every Chuseok to share love with the local community. (S-Oil)

More from Headlines