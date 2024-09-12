New season, new members, new ideas: Global Biz Forum kicks off fall run

CEOs and guests pose for group photos at the 6th edition of the Global Biz Forum, in Seoul, Wednesday. (The Korea Herald)

The 6th edition of The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum kicked off its three-month run in Seoul on Wednesday, with a packed agenda aimed at sparking discussion on global business trends and opportunities in an era of rapid change.

The forum will convene weekly on Wednesdays, except on public holidays, for a total of 13 sessions, to facilitate knowledge exchange among global business leaders, finance experts, academics, diplomats and top civil servants. The goal is to build valuable networks and seek innovative solutions to global business challenges.

At its opening session held at the Ambassador Seoul -- A Pullman Hotel, Herald Media Group Chairman Jung Won-ju expressed gratitude to participants for engaging with this invaluable platform dedicated to sharing insights.

"I am pleased to see that GBF participants, from all walks of life, not only excel individually but also contribute significantly to the growth of this forum," Jung stated in his opening remarks. "With the strong foundation of our membership, I will ensure the forum continues to thrive, fostering our valuable connections moving forward."