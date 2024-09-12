Seoul to hold public hearing on Sewoon regeneration

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that it plans to host a public hearing on the proposed amendments to the Sewoon District Urban Regeneration Plan on Sept. 23. The hearing will gather citizen feedback on various regeneration projects, including the controversial elevated walkways, according to the city government.

The hearing comes as the city revisits the urban regeneration plan established in 2017 during the tenure of late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. The plan aimed to transform the old Sewoon Shopping Center area, once the mecca of Korea’s electronics industry, into a hub of the fourth industrial revolution through urban regeneration. Key initiatives primarily included the elevated walkway running through the Sewoon district, the creation of the Sewoon Makers’ Cube -- a business incubation space to support young entrepreneurs -- and the development of community spaces using unoccupied areas.

In particular, the elevated walkway was considered a key element in revitalizing the area by increasing foot traffic and enhancing connectivity among significant locations. Stretching approximately one kilometer through the Sewoon district, the walkway connects seven buildings -- from Jongmyo, through Sewoon Shopping Center, Cheonggye Shopping Mall, Daerim Shopping Mall, Sampoong Shopping Center, Hotel PJ, Inhyeon Shopping Mall and Jinyang Shopping Mall. It was fully opened in 2022, at a cost of 110.9 billion won ($82.8 million).

However, recent evaluations have indicated that certain sections of the elevated walkways, particularly between Euljiro and Mareunnae-ro, are underutilized and negatively impact the street-level pedestrian environment.

Specifically, the anticipated pedestrian traffic on the elevated walkways in the Sewoon district was projected to be 105,440 people per day in the 2017 plan. However, according to a pedestrian traffic survey conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government from October 2022 over a year, the actual figure was only 11,731 people per day, representing just 11 percent of the forecast. Meanwhile, ground-level pedestrian traffic decreased to 59 percent of the preinstallation level, dropping from 38,697 to 23,131 people daily. Consequently, the state audit agency in August pointed out that the elevated walkways failed to contribute to the area's regeneration by increasing pedestrian traffic as initially intended.

Moreover, public discontent has grown due to issues like inadequate sunlight underneath the walkways and problems such as water leaks, which have made the walkways inconvenient for users.

As such, the city is contemplating the removal of these sections and plans to enhance the ground-level pedestrian pathways. The proposed amendment includes dismantling around 250 meters of this structure near The Sampung Shopping Center and PJ Hotel where usage has been notably low. Other remaining sections will eventually be integrated into broader urban park projects, transforming the space gradually, according to the new plan.

"We are aware of the criticisms and limitations in the effectiveness of the urban regeneration projects, including the elevated walkways," said Cho Nam-jun, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s urban space division. "This public hearing is a critical step in listening to the community’s views. If there are better solutions to address residents’ discomfort, we intend to implement them swiftly."

Following the hearing, the city plans to consult with the city council and other relevant entities to finalize decisions. The removal and improvement projects could commence as early as the first half of next year, according to the city officials.