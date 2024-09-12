PM vows stern action over 'blacklist' of nonstriking doctors

The emergency committee of medical professors at Kangwon National University and Kangwon National University Hospital hold signs to protest the government's expansion plan at the hospital's lobby on September 4. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday vowed to take stern action against those behind what is being referred to as a "blacklist" allegedly created anonymously by some doctors to shame nonstriking doctors and medical students, amid intensifying tensions between the government and the medical community despite calls from politicians for multilateral dialogue.

Calling it a "cowardly act," Han said during a central disaster response meeting that doctors allegedly anonymously creating a blacklist to mock colleagues who have refused to participate in the doctors' strike ongoing since February is ridiculous and an "insult" to the medical staff taking care of their patients that "effectively deprives them of their free will," he argued.

"This deeply disappoints the public who rely on young doctors' goodwill and moral integrity and is devastating for patients. It's a serious criminal act, and the government will not tolerate it. ... Authorities should sternly and swiftly investigate the case," he said, urging the medical circle to "make active self-correction efforts to correct the inappropriate behavior of some doctors."

The remarks come after some protesting doctors and medical students are alleged to have anonymously drawn up a list of doctors, interns, residents and students and who have refused to join the mass resignations or have returned to their workplaces or medical schools. Sarcastically titled "Doctors and Students We Are Thankful for," the list has been circulating as an archive containing their names, where they work and in some cases the same personal information for their family members.

They have also allegedly made inappropriate posts degrading patients and the public on Medistaff, an online forum platform for doctors and medical students.

Some posts referred to the people and patients who have borne the brunt of the medical disruptions as "dogs and pigs," "subhumans" and "josenjing," a derogatory term that refers to colonial subjects during the Japanese colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

"I have no feelings even if people die after being deferred from emergency rooms. I just wish that more would die from that and make more headlines," one post read.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the Korean National Police Agency had investigated 42 cases so far, questioned 45 people and referred 32 individuals to the prosecution.

During a briefing on the emergency medical situation held later, Han called on the medical community to join a consultative body with the government and ruling and opposition parties to discuss the appropriate increase for the quota hike and other medical reform measures.

"The government is fully open and ready to discuss the expansion plan for the 2026 academic year and policy plans if the medical sector brings up a reasonable plan based on scientific evidence," he told reporters.

Han, however, said the medical circle's demand to scrap the quota hike for the 2025 school year would be "realistically difficult to change" as the early college admissions have started accepting candidates.

The medical circle has been wary of the overture.

The Korea Medical Association -- the largest lobbying group for doctors here -- criticized the government for ignoring doctors' voices and pushing unreasonable policies. The KMA cautioned that the government's gestures are "not genuine" and do not intend to resolve the situation. The Medical Professors Association of Korea also said it has not discussed nor made any decisions to join the consultative body.

Meanwhile, the government said it would provide additional support to hospitals, community clinics and pharmacies operating during the upcoming five-day Chuseok holiday, which begins Saturday, to minimize disruptions in health care.

The Health Ministry said it would temporarily raise the cost coverage rates by the National Health Insurance System for medical institutions that open during weekends, at night and on public holidays. The coverage rate will be increased from the current 30 to 50 percent during Chuseok, and an additional 3,000 won ($2.24) for each consultation fee and 1,000 for each prescription filled will be provided to health care providers during the holiday period by the government.

Patients will not have to pay for the temporary increase in medical fees, according to the ministry.