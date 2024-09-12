Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts

    Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts
  2. 2

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances
  3. 3

    Korean teachers handling larger classes, but starting pay lags behind OECD average

    Korean teachers handling larger classes, but starting pay lags behind OECD average
  4. 4

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record
  5. 5

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs
  1. 6

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
  2. 7

    BTS' Suga summarily indicted over DUI offense

    BTS' Suga summarily indicted over DUI offense
  3. 8

    NewJeans members call for return of ex-ADOR CEO

    NewJeans members call for return of ex-ADOR CEO
  4. 9

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1
  5. 10

    Syphilis cases in S. Korea surge amid stricter reporting rules

    Syphilis cases in S. Korea surge amid stricter reporting rules
소아쌤

Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 15:06

    • Link copied

34-year-old Cho Sun is being transferred to Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office from Seoul Gwanak Police Station on July 28, 2023. (Yonhap) 34-year-old Cho Sun is being transferred to Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office from Seoul Gwanak Police Station on July 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Supreme Court on Thursday finalized life imprisonment for 34-year-old Cho Seon who carried out a stabbing rampage near Seoul's Sillim Station in 2023, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

The top court upheld lower courts' decision to sentence Cho to life in prison, finding him guilty on multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and contempt. The court also ordered him to be tracked via an electronic ankle monitor for 30 years, with or without parole.

"(The lower courts') rulings cannot be seen as unfair considering several records including the defendant's age, tendency and the environment (he was in), his relationship with the victims, the motive behind his crimes as well as his actions after committing the crimes," the top court said in its verdict.

The prosecution had requested the death penalty for Cho, saying he has not shown any signs of remorse.

Cho stabbed a man in his 20s, resulting in the man's death, and injured three other men in their 30s near Sillim Station in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul, on July 21, 2023. He was captured at the scene immediately after the crime and was arrested two days later. Cho had never met his victims.

Following his arrest, Cho initially confessed to investigators that he had committed the crime on purpose due to his "inferiority complex." But he later claimed he had suffered from delusions at the time of his crime and was mentally unfit to stand in court during his trials.

A lower court had partially accepted Choi's claims that he had suffered from delusions, but pointed out that his crimes were "extremely violent and heinous" regardless of the defendant's mental state.

Cho's crime was followed by another stabbing rampage targeting strangers in Bundang, south of Seoul, two weeks later.

More from Headlines