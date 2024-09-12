Home

N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 08:13

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. (AP) A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. (AP)

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details, saying an analysis is under way.

The North last launched a ballistic missile July 1.

