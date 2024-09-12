N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

Most Popular
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCSBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 08:13
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details, saying an analysis is under way.
The North last launched a ballistic missile July 1.
