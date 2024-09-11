Home

소아쌤

[Graphic News] Recent S. Korean wins in LPGA

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 08:00

South Korea’s Yoo Hae-ran claimed her first LPGA Tour win in nearly a year at the FM Championship in the United States. On Sept. 2, Yoo shot an impressive 8-under-par 64 in the final round at TPC Boston, closing with nine birdies and one bogey.

Yoo finished tied with fellow South Korean Ko Jin-young at 15-under-par 273, but won in a playoff by making par on the first extra hole while Ko bogeyed. This marks Yoo’s first LPGA victory in 11 months.

The victory breaks South Korea’s recent LPGA drought. South Korean golfers endured a 14-tournament winless streak, the second-longest since 2000, until Amy Yang ended the dry spell with her triumph at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June.

