NewJeans members call for return of ex-ADOR CEO

This captured image shows NewJeans members in their YouTube livestream on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

NewJeans members on Wednesday demanded Hybe reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO of the girl group's management agency ADOR.

"What we want is the original ADOR headed by Min Hee-jin, where management and production moved in unison," all five members said through YouTube livestream, openly calling for Min's reinstatement for the first time.

The livestream came about two weeks after ADOR removed Min from the CEO position, citing the need to separate management and production, following a monthslong dispute between Min and Hybe, which owns an 80 percent stake in the label.

The conflict between Min and Hybe surfaced in April as the latter accused Min of plotting to seize control of ADOR to break away from its parent company and take NewJeans with her.

Min has denied the allegations, hitting back at Hybe for allegedly discriminating against NewJeans in favor of other artists under Hybe.

"If you've got our message well, I wish Bang and Hybe make the wise decision of returning (ADOR) back to as it was by Sept. 25," Minji said, referring to Bang Si-hyuk, chariman of Hybe.

Danielle said she just hopes Hybe would stop "harassing" Min.

"Honestly, I pity her so much and I just see Hybe as an inhumane company."

"Min is not only the person who produces our music but someone who makes NewJeans who we are," she said, noting Min is "integral" to the group's identity and she is "irreplaceable."

Hyein, the youngest in the group, said the members knew about Min's replacement through media reports as Hybe did not share the news in advance, which made her feel "disrespected."

The members said they feel sorry to their fans over the persisting conflict and are scared they might not be able to do the music they want.

Last week, a group of NewJeans fans also sent an open letter to Hybe and ADOR, calling for the reinstatement of Min as CEO and expressing concerns on how the management shakeup could impact the group's future.

Since debuting in 2022, NewJeans rose to stardom rapidly, releasing a series of hit songs, including "Attention," "Hype Boy," "Super Shy," "Ditto" and "Supernatural." (Yonhap)