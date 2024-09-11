Yoon urges Cambodia to iron out measures to protect S. Koreans

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen pose for a photo at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Wednesday. (Photo: Yonhap via Presidential Office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with head of Cambodian Senate, Hun Sen, on Wednesday and called for measures to stem crimes targeting South Korean nationals in the Southeast Asian country, the presidential office said.

Yoon met with the former Cambodian prime minister at the presidential office in Seoul to discuss improving bilateral ties, according to his office.

In particular, Yoon asked Sen to pay attention to responding to and preventing increasing crimes targeting South Koreans residing in Cambodia in recent days.

Yoon also said he wishes to improve South Korean relations with Cambodia following the two countries' agreement to establish a strategic partnership earlier this year.

"South Korea is Cambodia's most important partner," Sen said, expressing hope that Korean companies will participate in joint projects aimed at developing Cambodia's infrastructure and economy, such as building a bridge crossing two rivers in Phnom Penh.

Sen also delivered support for Seoul's efforts to protect peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the presidential office. (Yonhap)