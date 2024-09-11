Bentley Flying Spur hybrid makes global premiere in Korea

Most Popular
Bentley Flying Spur hybrid makes global premiere in KoreaBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Sept. 11, 2024 - 19:38
Bentley Motors Korea has just unveiled the fourth-generation Flying Spur in South Korea, marking the global debut of this luxury sedan with an all-new hybrid system.
After announcing the new Flying Spur on Tuesday, Bentley Motors Korea held an in-person media reveal on Wednesday at the Bentley Tower in Dongdaemun, Seoul.
“South Korea is incredibly important to Bentley, and the Flying Spur has really resonated with customers here. In 2023, it became the first luxury sedan in its class to surpass 2,000 sales in this market. We’re proud to unveil the fourth-generation model for the first time today, right here in Seoul, at Bentley Tower,” said Christian Schlick, brand director of Bentley Motors Korea.
The standout feature of the new model is Bentley’s new ultra-performance hybrid system. This hybrid setup pairs a powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor. Together, they produce 782 horsepower, allowing the car to sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers in just 3.5 seconds.
The electric motor alone generates 190 horsepower, enabling the car to handle driving without using any fuel. In electric mode, it can reach speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour and travel up to 76 kilometers on a single charge. With both the V8 engine and electric motor working together, the car has a range of 829 kilometers.
Drivers can choose between three driving modes -- pure electric, electric boost and regenerative braking. There’s also a charging mode that lets the engine charge the battery while driving, ensuring you can always tap into the electric power when needed.
Fuel efficiency figures, a critical aspect of a hybrid, have yet to be disclosed.
The New Flying Spur isn’t just about power -- it’s designed for a smooth and comfortable drive too. It comes with Bentley’s performance active chassis, a system that ensures excellent handling and ride comfort. This includes features like all-wheel steering for better maneuverability, and the dynamic ride setting, which helps keep the car stable during cornering.
Inside, the new Flying Spur features technologies to make every drive comfortable and convenient. The seats, for instance, come with a "wellness seating" specification, which automatically adjusts the temperature and posture to keep drivers comfortable, especially on long trips.
Bentley is initially launching the Flying Spur Speed variant in Korea, with the Mulliner variant launching later this year. The Speed variant features a sportier look, with a dark-tinted trim and redesigned bumpers.
In Korea, the Flying Spur Speed is priced from 375.7 million won ($280,715). Additionally, Bentley is offering a limited-edition first edition model, priced at 441.9 million won, which comes with special features tailored for Korean customers, including an upgraded audio system and exclusive design touches.
