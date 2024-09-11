Bentley Flying Spur hybrid makes global premiere in Korea

Christian Schlick, the brand director at Bentley Motors Korea, introduces the fourth-generation Flying Spur Speed, featuring Bentley's new hybrid system, on Wednesday at the Bentley Tower in Dongdaemun, Seoul. (Bentley Motors Korea) Christian Schlick, the brand director at Bentley Motors Korea, introduces the fourth-generation Flying Spur Speed, featuring Bentley's new hybrid system, on Wednesday at the Bentley Tower in Dongdaemun, Seoul. (Bentley Motors Korea)

Bentley Motors Korea has just unveiled the fourth-generation Flying Spur in South Korea, marking the global debut of this luxury sedan with an all-new hybrid system. After announcing the new Flying Spur on Tuesday, Bentley Motors Korea held an in-person media reveal on Wednesday at the Bentley Tower in Dongdaemun, Seoul. “South Korea is incredibly important to Bentley, and the Flying Spur has really resonated with customers here. In 2023, it became the first luxury sedan in its class to surpass 2,000 sales in this market. We’re proud to unveil the fourth-generation model for the first time today, right here in Seoul, at Bentley Tower,” said Christian Schlick, brand director of Bentley Motors Korea.

The standout feature of the new model is Bentley’s new ultra-performance hybrid system. This hybrid setup pairs a powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor. Together, they produce 782 horsepower, allowing the car to sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers in just 3.5 seconds. The electric motor alone generates 190 horsepower, enabling the car to handle driving without using any fuel. In electric mode, it can reach speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour and travel up to 76 kilometers on a single charge. With both the V8 engine and electric motor working together, the car has a range of 829 kilometers.

The front grille of the Bentley Flying Spur Speed features two integrated sensors -- a larger one on the center-left and a smaller one in the center -- powering the car’s advanced driver assistance systems. (Bentley Motors Korea) The front grille of the Bentley Flying Spur Speed features two integrated sensors -- a larger one on the center-left and a smaller one in the center -- powering the car’s advanced driver assistance systems. (Bentley Motors Korea)

Drivers can choose between three driving modes -- pure electric, electric boost and regenerative braking. There’s also a charging mode that lets the engine charge the battery while driving, ensuring you can always tap into the electric power when needed. Fuel efficiency figures, a critical aspect of a hybrid, have yet to be disclosed. The New Flying Spur isn’t just about power -- it’s designed for a smooth and comfortable drive too. It comes with Bentley’s performance active chassis, a system that ensures excellent handling and ride comfort. This includes features like all-wheel steering for better maneuverability, and the dynamic ride setting, which helps keep the car stable during cornering.

