Spectacle of street, aerial wonders awaits at Seoul Street Arts Festival

The 2024 Seoul Street Arts Festival will take place in downtown Seoul, across Seoul Plaza, Cheonggyecheon and Mugyo-ro areas during the three-day Chuseok holiday, from Monday to Wednesday.

Over 300 artists from South Korea and abroad will participate in this outdoor celebration, showcasing 24 performances -- including street theater, dance, circus acts, traditional performances, large-scale installations and interactive art pieces from eight countries, including Spain, Italy and Japan. The festival will offer 77 performances free of charge from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

One of the highlights is "Street is…,” a 90-minute preview gala stage on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Seoul Plaza, where 10 artist groups will offer a glimpse of creativity on the streets of central Seoul.

Also on Monday evening, the eve before Chuseok, “Seoul Moon” by Project Nalda will showcase a large-scale, crane-supported aerial performance where animated rabbits evoking the traditional folkloric legend in which a rabbit is said to live on the moon will run along against the backdrop of an LED moon that is three meters in diameter, lighting up the skyline a day before the full moon of Chuseok.