Germany committed to security in Indo-pacific, says defense chief

German Chief of Defense Gen. Carsten Breuer (left), and German Ambassador to Korea Georg Schmidt(right) interacts with reporters at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Monday. (German Embassy in Seoul)

German Chief of Defense Gen. Carsten Breuer, reaffirmed Germany’s military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, calling South Korea a crucial partner.

“For four years now, we have increased our presence in the Indo-Pacific, and we will continue to consolidate our commitment," he said, adding that Germany’s naval and air forces were being deployed worldwide.

“South Korea is once again part of our deployment,” he said appreciating South Korea as a crucial partner, and referencing the 2021 deployment of the frigate Bayern in support of UN-sanctioned operations against North Korea.

Breuer stressed the importance of connecting Western and regional security policies across the Indo-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, calling this interlink crucial for future security challenges.

According to Breuer, the ship's task is to observe and report maritime smuggling activities that undermine the nation's Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

He highlighted Germany’s role in fortifying NATO’s eastern flank and supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

“We highly appreciate South Korea's ongoing and standing support for Ukraine," he stressed highlighting that destabilization in one region affects others.

Speaking on concerns about Russia-North Korea military ties, Breuer warned of the implications, including North Korean artillery shells being used in Ukraine.

“Russia and North Korea deepen cooperation. They do it also militarily. Artillery shells from Pyongyang are hitting Ukraine. The meetings between the rulers of Russia and North Korea, as well as a celebrated partnership, must be a warning signal for us,” said Breuer.

“Germany cannot afford to neglect this region here," he said reiterating Germany's strategic interest in free land, sea lanes, and stability of the international order.

Asked how effective the North Korean weapons have been in Ukraine, Breuer said that North Korean weapons have been useful to Russia, as evidenced by Putin seeking them out to support Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

“They have definitely been useful or (of) good use, because otherwise Putin would not reach out to North Korea and ask them to get weapons from them," he said.

Meanwhile, German Ambassador George Schmidt who also attended the briefing confirmed that Germany has informed North Korea about the security implications.

“We have told the North Koreans that their security cooperation with Russia has direct implications for our security situation,” said Schmidt.