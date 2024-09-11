SPO brings back outdoor concert featuring Jung Jae-il, Kyuhyun

Conductor Jaap van Zweden leads the SPO Park Concert at the National Museum of Korea Yongsan Family Park in Seoul, Aug. 26, 2023. (SPO)

The concert will open with the overture to Bernstein's operetta “Candide,” a lively and exhilarating piece that sets the tone for the outdoor classical music festival. Following that, composer and pianist Jung Jae-il, who gained fame as the music director for Netflix series “Squid Game” and Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” will perform a medley of their soundtracks.

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, led by music director Jaap van Zweden, is set to bring back its outdoor SPO Park Concert series next week. Taking place at Seoul Forest Park, the concerts will offer a repertoire beyond classical music, featuring music from megahit drama series “Squid Game” and K-pop songs, as well as a medley of children’s songs.

The collaboration with Jung was realized when van Zweden expressed interest in collaborating with Jung at a press conference in 2023, before assuming his post at the SPO.

Additionally, the audience will be treated to the first movement of Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, widely known as the "Symphony of Fate," a trademark for Jaap van Zweden.

"Symphony of Fate” will be followed by Johann Strauss II's "Unter Donner und Blitz (Under Thunder and Lightning)," Op. 324,” Elgar's “Nimrod" from Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 "Enigma,” and Tchaikovsky's "Waltz of the Flowers" from "The Nutcracker."

In the latter part of the program, K-pop singer Kyuhyun will perform three songs: "At Gwanghwamun," "Where in the World" from the musical “Phantom” and "Flying Through the Deep Night," creating unforgettable memories for the audience on a fall evening.

The concert will close with a grand finale of the World Vision Korea Children’s Choir performing a medley of children's songs arranged for the orchestra.

First introduced in August last year, the SPO Park Concert series offers various staples of classical music in a unique setting, perfect for families, couples and friends.

The SPO Park Concert is free to attend and no advance registration is required, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis from 6 p.m. on the day of the event.

There will be 2,000 seats available as well as picnic spots on the lawn where guests can lay down blankets and enjoy the concert comfortably. The SPO will also invite underprivileged members of society to enjoy the concert.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed via the city of Seoul's "Live Seoul" platform and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's YouTube channel.