[From the Scene] Samsung renews European push with AI connectivity

[From the Scene] Samsung renews European push with AI connectivityBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : Sept. 11, 2024 - 15:09
BERLIN -- Samsung Electronics has opened an artificial intelligence-powered home appliance experience zone in the heart of Berlin, the largest home appliance market in Europe, strengthening its position as a premium brand by leveraging connected experiences.
The Korea Herald reporter visited the Saturn home appliance store at one of Berlin’s largest shopping centers, Europa Center, on Sunday during the IFA 2024. Under the theme of “AI for All,” Samsung showcased the latest AI-enhanced SmartThings technologies at the Berlin trade show.
The 3,000-square-meter showroom was like a miniature version of Samsung’s exhibition booth at the IFA. The tech giant allowed visitors to experience SmartThings’ connectivity with actual products on sale. This is the second time an AI experience space has been opened in a German home appliance store, following Kaufhaus des Westens, a renowned department store in Berlin, according to Samsung Electronics officials.
“From a consumer perspective, AI is often considered difficult. This is a space where questions about AI can be easily answered. ... Some customers come here after visiting the Samsung booth at IFA,” said Choi Soung-min, head of retail marketing at Samsung Germany GmbH.
“Nivea, a German cosmetics company, ranks around third in brand rankings, and Samsung is at a similar level,” Choi said. “Washing machines and refrigerators are among the highly recognized home appliances.”
On the first floor of the store, a TV screen showing the SmartThings' Map View demonstrates to visitors how to monitor and control home appliances, and reduce electricity costs with the AI saving mode. In a living room-like space, visitors can try turning on the TV, closing the blinds, and playing movies or music with simple gestures.
Taking the escalator to the second floor, the AI cafe caught my attention, where visitors can experience Samsung's home appliances and SmartThings while enjoying coffee and dessert. Even if visitors do not have the SmartThings app on their mobile phones, they can scan a QR code to access and experience it online.
Though the third floor is dedicated to selling Samsung TVs, visitors can also try out various experiences. For example, if a delivery guy rings the bell while watching TV, they can immediately check the situation outside via the TV screen.
The fourth floor had various products available, such as washing machines and dryers. The all-in-one washer and dryer Bespoke AI Combo stood out the most. Samsung launched the Bespoke AI Combo in domestic and North American markets in the first half of this year, and it will gradually be released in major European countries such as the UK, France and Germany starting in November.
Samsung said the tech giant plans to accelerate its expansion into European markets by focusing on high energy efficiency and durability.
“Because electricity costs are high in Germany, consumers are very interested in energy-efficient products,” Choi explained.
