[From the Scene] Samsung renews European push with AI connectivity

Visitors listen to explanation about Samsung Electronics SmartThings' Map View at the Saturn store in Berlin. (Samsung Electronics)

BERLIN -- Samsung Electronics has opened an artificial intelligence-powered home appliance experience zone in the heart of Berlin, the largest home appliance market in Europe, strengthening its position as a premium brand by leveraging connected experiences.

The Korea Herald reporter visited the Saturn home appliance store at one of Berlin’s largest shopping centers, Europa Center, on Sunday during the IFA 2024. Under the theme of “AI for All,” Samsung showcased the latest AI-enhanced SmartThings technologies at the Berlin trade show.

The 3,000-square-meter showroom was like a miniature version of Samsung’s exhibition booth at the IFA. The tech giant allowed visitors to experience SmartThings’ connectivity with actual products on sale. This is the second time an AI experience space has been opened in a German home appliance store, following Kaufhaus des Westens, a renowned department store in Berlin, according to Samsung Electronics officials.

“From a consumer perspective, AI is often considered difficult. This is a space where questions about AI can be easily answered. ... Some customers come here after visiting the Samsung booth at IFA,” said Choi Soung-min, head of retail marketing at Samsung Germany GmbH.

“Nivea, a German cosmetics company, ranks around third in brand rankings, and Samsung is at a similar level,” Choi said. “Washing machines and refrigerators are among the highly recognized home appliances.”

On the first floor of the store, a TV screen showing the SmartThings' Map View demonstrates to visitors how to monitor and control home appliances, and reduce electricity costs with the AI saving mode. In a living room-like space, visitors can try turning on the TV, closing the blinds, and playing movies or music with simple gestures.