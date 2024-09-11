Hanwha to add 600 jobs in hiring spree for global push

Hanwha Group’s three affiliates -- Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Systems -- have set out to find the best talent to take the lead in global defense, aerospace and maritime into the future.

According to Hanwha on Wednesday, the three firms plan to hire some 600 university graduates looking for their first jobs in the second half of this year, marking the biggest number of new employees for the three companies in either half of the year in at least over a decade.

Hanwha Aerospace is focused on hiring those who specialize in developing aerospace engines, as the company works toward the development of homemade aerospace engines and the country’s next-generation launch vehicles. Although the firm did not specify the exact number of new hires, it said the plan is to have 55 percent or more of the new employees placed in research and development.

Hanwha Aerospace has visited nearly 20 top universities across the country to hold career exhibitions, with active employees providing chances for applicants to ask them about their responsibilities and job description. The company will host an open house for anyone who is interested in the career journey at Hanwha Aerospace at its headquarters in Seoul on Sept. 23. Applications for the open house can be found at Hanwha Aerospace’s recruitment web page.

A Hanwha Aerospace official explained that the company has scouted experienced aerospace engineers with foreign nationality and is still actively looking for more talent, adding that this large-scale employment is open to foreign applicants as well.

Hanwha Ocean plans to visit 16 university campuses through Sept. 24 to offer career counseling and seek the best young talent. Further, the shipbuilder is operating the Global Challenger application to look for those who can aid the company in expanding overseas businesses, including exports and the maintenance, repair and operation, or MRO, of foreign vessels. Last month, Hanwha Ocean scored Korea’s first warship MRO project from the US Navy.

The Global Challenger application, which accepts applicants in ship design, business management, sales and managerial support, is open for anyone who has or is expected to obtain a bachelor’s degree from an English-speaking college abroad, who was admitted to a domestic college under the special provision for overseas nationals and has or is expected to obtain a bachelor’s degree or who served in the military as an interpreter.

“Any nationality can apply for the Great Challenger application, but I’d say that they should be pretty good at Korean,” said a Hanwha Ocean official.

Hanwha Systems is accepting applicants in two sectors -- defense and information and communication technology -- across the areas of hardware and software development, machinery and optical design as well as work system development and operation and infrastructure establishment.

A Hanwha Systems official said defense job openings are limited to Korean nationals due to security and confidential issues, whereas the ICT positions accept foreign applicants.

Recruitment is open through Sept. 27 via Hanwha Group’s official job postings website Hanwhain. More detailed information about each company’s job requirements and descriptions is available at the website.