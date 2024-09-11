Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1

Celltrion’s Remsima SC, the world’s only subcutaneous formulation of infliximab, has reached a record market share in Australia, the Korean biosimilar giant announced Wednesday.

According to data from pharmaceutical market research firm IQVIA, Remsima SC achieved a 20 percent market share for the first time in the first quarter of the year, a surge since its market debut in 2021.

Celltrion said Remsima SC gained popularity in Australia for its convenience, allowing patients to administer the drug at home instead of visiting a clinic. This advantage, it added, became especially crucial during COVID-19 when the Australian health care system faced staffing shortages.

To enhance accessibility, Celltrion introduced a delivery service for Remsima SC, tailored to Australia’s vast geography. Patients can register their prescriptions through the Celltrion Care Portal and receive the drug directly at their preferred location, improving convenience for those living far from medical facilities.

In the oncology sector, Celltrion’s cancer treatment trastuzumab (product name Herzuma) maintained its strong lead in the Australian market, with a 47 percent share in the first quarter of the year. Additionally, Celltrion’s rituximab (Truxima), used for treating blood cancers, secured an 18 percent market share.

Celltrion attributed its robust growth to a tailored sales strategy that strengthened ties with local stakeholders through conferences and clinical data sharing.

“The convenience of Remsima SC and our tailored approach to the Australian market have driven strong growth,” Celltrion's South Asia regional manager Jitae Kim said.

Meanwhile, the company plans to introduce several new biosimilars, including bevacizumab (Vegzelma ) later this year, and ustekinumab (Stelara), omalizumab (Xolair), and aflibercept (Eylea) biosimilars in 2025, to further expand its market reach.

“We are proud that Remsima SC is transforming the lives of patients in Australia, and we look forward to continuing this momentum with upcoming product launches,” Kim said.