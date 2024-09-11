Starbucks Reserve celebrates 10th anniversary in Korea

Starbucks Korea said Wednesday it has renovated an old house built in the 1960s to open a new Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu, central Seoul, Thursday.

Starbucks Korea has set up a few special stores where customers can have novel experiences in distinct settings. The new roastery in Jangchung-dong is the company’s 10th special store, marking the 10th anniversary of Starbucks Reserve.

The store, which can accommodate up to 180 customers, utilizes the entire space of the original house, including the lower ground, first, and second floors, as well as the terrace. Each of the seven spaces on the ground floor has its own theme, such as a lounge and music room.

Starbucks has preserved the original features of the old house, allowing customers to enjoy the atmosphere reminiscent of the 1960s to 1980s. All the vintage elements like doorbells, stairs and lamps contribute to creating an antique interior.

Starbucks Korea will also introduce the Mixology Bar which offers drinks by combining liquor with various ingredients such as beverages, fruits and ice creams. Along with the existing Starbucks Reserve menu items, customers can try 11 mixology drinks made with a blend of alcohol and Starbucks espresso, cafe latte, or cold brew.

“Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Starbucks Reserve, our new store in Jangchung-dong is designed for customers to appreciate Starbucks’s coffee heritage,” said a Starbucks official.