[Photo news] LG showcases energy innovations at RE+ 2024

LG Energy Solution highlighted its latest energy storage technologies at RE+ 2024, North America’s largest clean energy expo, held this week in Anaheim, California. Taking center stage was the JF2 AC/DC Link 5.1, a modular energy storage system with 21 percent improved energy density and a capacity of up to 5.1 megawatt-hours, targeted for US production in 2025. This system, optimized for commercial and grid-scale applications, was designed to simplify installation and improve efficiency. LG also presented comprehensive energy solutions for residential, commercial and backup systems applications. (LG Energy Solution)