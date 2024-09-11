Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair

    [Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
  2. 2

    Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away

    Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
  3. 3

    Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts

    Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts
  4. 4

    [Pressure points] Workplace communication: To emoji or not to emoji?

    [Pressure points] Workplace communication: To emoji or not to emoji?
  5. 5

    First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment

    First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
  1. 6

    So many epic performances, so few places to hold them

    So many epic performances, so few places to hold them
  2. 7

    Korean teachers handling larger classes, but starting pay lags behind OECD average

    Korean teachers handling larger classes, but starting pay lags behind OECD average
  3. 8

    [Grace Kao] American redemption vs. Korean punishment for BTS’ Suga

    [Grace Kao] American redemption vs. Korean punishment for BTS’ Suga
  4. 9

    Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales

    Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
  5. 10

    HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion

    HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion
지나쌤

[Photo news] LG showcases energy innovations at RE+ 2024

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 11, 2024 - 13:47

    • Link copied

LG Energy Solution highlighted its latest energy storage technologies at RE+ 2024, North America’s largest clean energy expo, held this week in Anaheim, California. Taking center stage was the JF2 AC/DC Link 5.1, a modular energy storage system with 21 percent improved energy density and a capacity of up to 5.1 megawatt-hours, targeted for US production in 2025. This system, optimized for commercial and grid-scale applications, was designed to simplify installation and improve efficiency. LG also presented comprehensive energy solutions for residential, commercial and backup systems applications. (LG Energy Solution)

More from Headlines