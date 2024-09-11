Yoon calls for joint efforts against cross-border cyberthreats

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address during the opening ceremony of Cyber Summit Korea held at COEX in southern Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that South Korea aims to become a cyber drill hub in the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen international cooperation in combating increasing cross-border cyberthreats.

In an address at Cyber Summit Korea, the first global cybersecurity event hosted by the National Intelligence Service, Yoon stressed the importance of joint efforts to tackle security threats in cyberspace.

"State-sponsored hacking groups and cybercriminals have exploited advanced cybertechnology to launch more complicated, sophisticated attacks," Yoon said during the opening ceremony at COEX in southern Seoul. He added that cyberthreats targeting critical infrastructure could pose severe risks to national security and public safety.

Yoon outlined South Korea's goal to become a regional cyber drill hub, leveraging its cyber defense expertise, particularly developed in response to North Korean cyberattacks. North Korea has been accused of hacking local defense contractors and stealing cryptocurrency to fund its regime.

"South Korea has been continuously developing its cyber defense capabilities and security system to counter cyberattacks from hostile forces like North Korea," Yoon said.

On the sidelines of the event, Yoon observed the International Cyber Training (APEX) exercise, a multinational effort that he committed to during the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Last week, South Korea announced its National Cybersecurity Basic Plan, which includes offensive cyber defense operations and strategies to combat disinformation. (Yonhap)