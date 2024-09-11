Prosecutors to finalize decision on first lady's luxury bag case after chief retires

Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young (left) holds a press conference in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office on Wednesday, denouncing an investigation panel's decision in favor of first lady Kim Keon Hee over the luxury bag scandal. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors are expected to finalize their decision on the luxury bag scandal involving first lady Kim Keon Hee after an independent investigation review panel examines the Korean American pastor who gifted the bag to her, sources said Wednesday.

Legal sources said that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has decided to finalize the results of its investigation into allegations that Kim illegally received a Dior handbag and other expensive gifts from the pastor in 2022 after the review panel concludes its examination of the pastor.

If the review proceeds as scheduled, the final decision on the first lady's case is expected to come after Prosecutor General Lee One-seok's two-year term expires on Sunday.

Last month, the district prosecutors office's team handling the investigation into the first lady reported its initial decision to drop graft, bribery, and other charges against Kim to the prosecutor general.

The chief prosecutor then decided to refer the case to the prosecution's independent review committee for reexamination, citing the need to ensure fairness in the investigation, and the panel unanimously advised against indicting the first lady.

In a turn of events this week, the district prosecutors office's civil committee approved a request from the pastor, Choi Jae-young, to refer the investigation into criminal charges related to his gifting for examination by the review committee.

Choi faces graft, trespassing, defamation, and other charges for providing the gifts to Kim.

The investigation review committee is expected to convene for deliberation on Choi's case after the Chuseok holiday, which runs from Monday to Wednesday next week.

Previously, prosecutors were expected to finalize a decision clearing the first lady of her charges this week, before the prosecutor general's departure.

Prosecutors are widely believed to have changed their course following the referral of Choi's case for review, in order to avoid potential controversy over investigative fairness.

Choi has claimed that if the committee recognizes graft charges against him, it could also subject President Yoon Suk Yeol to criminal charges for failing to officially declare his wife's acceptance of gifts. (Yonhap)