[KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns

기사 요약: 사용자의 취향과 라이프스타일을 학습하며 사용자를 이해하는 동반자로 떠오른 AI

[1] Every morning, Jung-in wakes up to her AI boyfriend Tae-joo's video call, telling her she has 30 minutes to prepare for work before her bus comes. As she hurries out the door, Tae-joo smiles and calls out, "Take your umbrella with you, it's raining today!" This story is the fictional plot of South Korean movie "Wonderland" released in June. But the idea of AI companionship is becoming a reality for many around the world.

* Wake up to something: ~를 알아차리다

* Call out: 호출

* Fictional: 허구적인

* Companionship: 동료애

[2] In the world of Zeta, a generative AI chatbot app developed by Korean AI startup Scatter Lab, Korean teens and those in their 20s are making friends with 650,000 different virtual personalities that are impersonating real people created out of web novels, movies or dramas.

* Develop: 개발하다

* Personalities: 성격

* Impersonate: 흉내내다

* Created: 창조하다

[3] The chatting experience with fake characters facilitating smart generative AI is no different than chatting randomly online with a real person -- but one who is more familiar than a stranger.

* Experience: 경험

* Facilitating: 가능하게 하다

* No different than: ~와 다르지 않다

* Familiar: 익숙한

[4] In the app, noted for generating responses that create stronger emotional and intimate bonds with the user, the virtual character would walk around a room and would text the user first, or hear the user out on the phone with a human voice whenever they want to call a friend for emotional support.

* Generate: 만들어 내다

* Intimate: 친밀한

* Bond: 유대

* Virtual: 가상의

