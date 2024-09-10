Home

[Graphic News] Fruit leads as top Chuseok gift choice

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 11, 2024 - 08:00

A survey conducted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on "Chuseok Gift Purchase Intentions" among 1,000 consumers aged 20 and older revealed that 56.2 percent of respondents plan to spend a similar amount on gifts as last year, while 29.1 percent indicated they would spend more.

Fruit emerged as the most preferred Chuseok gift, chosen by 43.8 percent of respondents across all age groups. Following fruit were health supplements (32.4 percent), meat (30.5 percent), processed foods (22.2 percent), seafood (12.5 percent) and household items (12.1 percent). Multiple responses were allowed.

Ohk Kyung-young, professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women’s University, explained, "Fruit is not only versatile for ancestral rites during holidays but also peak in quality during the autumn harvest, making it a perennial favorite for Chuseok."

