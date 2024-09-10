S. Korean midfielder Son Jun-ho banned for life by China over match-fixing charges

South Korean football player Son Jun-ho was hit with a lifetime ban by the Chinese national football body Tuesday over match-fixing charges.

According to Chinese media reports, Zhang Xiaopeng, a senior official from the Ministry of Public Security, announced the findings of a two-year investigation that revealed online gambling, match-fixing and bribery cases. Chinese Football Association (CFA) president Song Kai confirmed 43 people have been banned for life from football-related activities, with Son being one of them. The investigation implicated 120 matches, 128 criminal suspects and 41 football clubs.

Son, 32, played for Shandong Taishan FC in the top Chinese league from 2021 to 2023, after winning the K League 1 MVP award for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2020. He was detained by Chinese authorities in May last year over bribery allegations and was released in March this year. He signed for the K League 1 club Suwon FC in June.

"According to the facts found by the judicial authorities, Son Jun-ho, a former player of Shandong Taishan FC, participated in illegal transactions, manipulated football matches, and obtained illegal gains to seek unlawful benefits. His actions seriously violated sports ethics and sportsmanship, causing significant negative social impact," the CFA said in a statement, as carried by Xinhua News Agency.

Park Dae-yeon, Son's agent, said he was "taken aback" by the match-fixing charges against his client.

"We will hold a press conference soon to say everything we have to say," Park said. "For them to suddenly say he was involved in match fixing ... this is ridiculous."

Son himself had kept mum on charges against him following his release. When he was detained in China, Son had faced bribery allegations.

An official with Suwon FC said Son had not told the club about the match-fixing charges when he signed his contract.

Despite the ban, Suwon FC's sporting director, Choi Soon-ho, insisted that Son will keep playing until he is specifically ordered not to take the field.

"Until there is a final ruling from somewhere that Son Jun-ho cannot play in the K League, he will be playing," Choi said. "This decision (by the CFA) obviously doesn't apply to us. The CFA won't tell us not to play Son Jun-ho."

Choi said he hadn't spoken with Son on Tuesday and added, "He vehemently denied bribery charges when he signed with us and I respect that."

According to Choi, Son took part in Suwon's training session earlier Tuesday and will do so again Wednesday.

An official with the Korea Football Association (KFA) confirmed that Son will maintain his eligibility to play in the South Korean league until FIFA decides to apply the CFA's bans worldwide.

The K League is currently in international break and will resume Friday. Suwon's first match back will be Saturday

Son played for South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As he began rounding into form this summer, Son had been considered a likely pick for the national team for the World Cup qualifying matches this month. However, head coach Hong Myung-bo left Son off the team, citing "lingering uncertainty" about the player's status and hinting at possible sanctions from China.

Despite Choi's assertion that the CFA's bans won't apply here, there is a precedent for bans issued by a national federation being expanded to cover international football.

In July 2012, the KFA informed FIFA of its decision to issue lifetime bans on 41 players over match fixing, and the top global football body decided to apply the bans around the world in January 2013.

The CFA said it will send relevant information to international organizations to determine if further steps will be taken.

According to the KFA, Son may have to appeal the CFA's ban with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, since there appears to be little that the South Korean body can do for the player. (Yonhap)