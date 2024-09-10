Home

BTS' Suga summarily indicted over DUI offense

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 19:13

Suga of BTS arrives at Yongsan Police Station in central Seoul for questioning by the police on Aug. 23 (Yonhap) Suga of BTS arrives at Yongsan Police Station in central Seoul for questioning by the police on Aug. 23 (Yonhap)

Prosecutors have summarily indicted Suga of K-pop superband BTS on charges of driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol, officials said Tuesday.

Late at night on Aug. 6, police officers found Suga trying to get up after falling off his electric scooter under the influence of alcohol near his residence in the Hannam neighborhood of the Yongsan district.

His blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.227 percent, far exceeding the 0.08 percent threshold, which is subject to the revocation of a driver's license.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said the 31-year-old artist, whose legal name is Min Yoon-gi, has been summarily indicted. A summary indictment, used for minor offenses, requests the court to impose a fine or confiscation through an expedited process without a full trial.

The Road Traffic Act stipulates a prison sentence of between one and two years or a fine ranging from 5 million won ($3,719) to 10 million won for drunk driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or above.

But for drunk driving with an alcohol level of 0.2 percent or higher, the law stipulates a heftier punishment of a prison sentence between two and five years, or a fine ranging from 10 million won to 20 million won. (Yonhap)

