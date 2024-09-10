Seoul summit charts framework on responsible AI military use

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul delivers speech at the opening ceremoy of the Responsible AI in the Military domain (REAIM) Summit 2024 on Monday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

A comprehensive framework outlining guidelines and principles to ensure the ethical and regulated use of artificial intelligence in military operations was adopted at a summit held in Seoul to address the associated risks and challenges of AI deployment.

The two-day Responsible AI in the Military Domain Summit 2024 (REAIM), which adopted a "Blueprint for Action" on Tuesday, underscored the importance of applying AI in the military domain in strict adherence to international legal frameworks, particularly international humanitarian law, throughout the entire AI life cycle. The adherence is crucial to "harness the benefits and opportunities of AI while adequately addressing the risks and challenges involved," according to the blueprint.

The blueprint outlined 20 clauses divided into three key sections: the impact of AI on international peace and security, the implementation of responsible AI in the military domain and the envisioned future governance of AI in military applications.

However, it warns that "AI applications in the military domain could be linked to a range of challenges and risks from humanitarian, legal, security, technological, societal or ethical perspectives that need to be identified, assessed and addressed."

The blueprint notably stressed the "need to prevent AI technologies from being used to contribute to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) by state and non-state actors including terrorist groups."

Emphasizing the critical need to ensure the reliability and trustworthiness of AI applications in the military, the blueprint highlighted the importance of mitigating risks related to malfunctions or unintended consequences, particularly those arising from data, algorithmic or other biases.

The document further underscores that "appropriate human involvement needs to be maintained in the development, deployment and use of AI in the military domain, including appropriate measures that relate to human judgment and control over the use of force."

The South Korean government intends to advance follow-up discussions on the REAIM Blueprint for Action in the upcoming regular session of the UN General Assembly, set to convene later this September, the Foreign Ministry said last week.

The REAIM meeting serves as a 1.5-track international multilateral platform that brings together official government representatives as well as private stakeholders from industry, academia and international organizations to address the responsible use of AI in the military domain.

The summit was convened to foster a a balanced understanding of the advantages and risks posed by AI in military applications for global peace and security, while also playing a pivotal role in shaping international norms for its responsible and ethical use.

The inaugural summit, co-hosted by South Korea and the Netherlands in The Hague last year, set the stage for this year's second iteration, co-hosted by South Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Kenya and the United Kingdom.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reaffirmed South Korea's determination to lead global AI governance, advocating for a new digital order through pivotal initiatives such as the New York Initiative in Sept. 2022, the Paris Initiative in June 2023 and his address at the UN General Assembly in Sept. 2023.

South Korea has also hosted major events like the AI Seoul Summit and AI Global Forum in May 2024, positioning the country as a key player in shaping the future of AI.

The 2024 REAIM Summit further solidifies President Yoon's digital vision, reinforcing South Korea’s leadership in military AI governance and elevating its status as both an AI powerhouse and a "global pivotal state" -- a key foreign policy initiative of the Yoon administration, according to the Foreign Ministry.