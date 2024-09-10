Forager strikes gold in Suncheon: Rare ginseng roots valued at $52,000

In the mountains of Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, a 77-year-old forager stumbled upon a jackpot: a cluster of 13 ginseng plants with long, thin roots. Their value? A whopping 70 million won ($52,000).

The discovery, reported Monday by a group calling itself the “national association of ginseng harvesters," has set the country’s ginseng enthusiasts abuzz. It has also left those unfamiliar with the plant's cultural significance scratching their heads, wondering what's with all the hype surrounding these unassuming roots.

Ginseng, the herbal roots of slow-growing plants in the genus Panax, has been revered in East Asian culture since antiquity for its supposed ability to stave off aging and boost stamina. In South Korea, where people take their roots seriously, ginseng and its derived products form a 1.2 trillion won ($892 million) market, surpassing even vitamin supplements in total revenue, according to an estimate by the Korea Health Functional Food Association.

Most ginseng sold on the market is either commercially grown or planted by farmers in forests for later cultivation -- a practice known as "wild-simulation." Naturally grown, decades-old roots like the ones found in Suncheon are highly sought after by ginseng aficionados and come with jaw-dropping price tags.

Experts asked to appraise the recently discovered roots, which weigh just 68 grams in total, verified that they were of an extremely rare, naturally grown variety, aged 50 years or more based on the morphology of the root necks. With its perfect shape, color, and unique aroma, the specimen is a true homegrown treasure, an expert told local media.

The belief that older, wild ginseng roots are more potent in their active properties — effective against fatigue, depression and even impotence — is widespread, despite the lack of scientific evidence to support this notion. These roots are also said to possess a stronger flavor not found in their artificially cultivated counterparts.

For a wild ginseng to qualify as a commercially valuable "mountain ginseng," the plants must have at least three prongs with five leaflets each, indicating that the roots are more than five years old, according to experts. Experienced ginseng hunters can tell the age of a dried root by counting the rings on its neck or rhizome, much like the rings on a tree stump. Each ring represents a year in the life of the plant, formed every fall when the stem dies back and leaves a scar on the root.

The discovery of expensive, decades-old ginseng is not uncommon in South Korea. Just in August, a series of roots estimated to be up to 80 years old was found in the foothills of Mt. Jiri in South Gyeongsang Province, valued at 110 million won.

The most highly appraised wild ginseng to date was discovered in January 2023 in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, weighing 415 grams and valued at a whopping 680 million won.