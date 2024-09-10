[2024 IFA] Samsung to bolster B2B AI services

Park Chan-woo, head of team B2B solution team at Samsung Electronics, speaks at a press conference held on the sidelines of the IFA trade show in Berlin, Saturday. (Samsung Electronics)

BERLIN -- Samsung Electronics has unveiled its vision to expand its AI presence from mobile devices and home appliances to residential and commercial buildings.

Under the vision “AI for all,” the tech giant said it will launch diverse AI-based services for business-to-business areas, including "AI apartment," "AI office," "AI store" and "AI stay," taking advantage of its leadership in AI-powered home appliances.

AI apartment, for instance, allows users to monitor their homes in real-time and control key functions such as lighting and heating remotely, which could be helpful for checking in on the well-being of young children and seniors.

“As of July, the number of AI apartments has exceeded 200,000 households in Korea. By next year, the figure is expected to surge to 300,000,” said Sonia Chang, deputy head of the marketing team at Samsung Electronics, on the sidelines of the IFA trade show in Berlin.

AI store allows store owners to prepare for opening with autonomous operations set in advance. During business hours, AI solutions help optimize temperature and lighting depending on customer density within the store.

“Store owners can save up to 30 percent of energy costs by using the AI store solutions,” said Park Chan-woo, head of team B2B solution team.

The services, based on the SmartThings Pro platform, an exclusive platform for corporate clients, will launch in Korea first, with plans for global expansion in phases, Samsung said.