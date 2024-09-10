Korea strengthens educational ties with Kazakstan

Sayasat Nurbek, Kazakhstan's minister of science and higher education (second from the left) and Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho (second from the right) attend the Global Education Innovation Summit 2024 held in Korea on Aug. 28. (Kzaakstan Embassy to South Korea)

South Korea and Kazakhstan launched the Global Education and Innovation Alliance to foster international partnerships in education and research.

Lee Ju-ho, South Korea's deputy prime minister and minister of education, and Sayasat Nurbek, Kazakstan's minister of science and higher education, discussed possible educational cooperation while emphasizing Korkyt Ata University and SeoulTech's successful collaboration on the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Institute as a model of productive partnership at the Global Education and Innovation Summit 2024 held in Seoul last August.

Key agreements were also reached during his visit, including a memorandum of understanding between the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology and Satbayev University's Institute of Metallurgy, aimed at conducting joint research in metallurgy and industrial technology.

Nurbek also signed an MOU with KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung, furthering academic exchanges in science and technology. Karagandy Technical University and Kongju National University also agreed to cooperate on engineering education and research.

Underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations, Satbayev University in Kazakstan also signed an MOU with Sungkyunkwan University on dual degree programs in the areas of engineering, natural sciences and social sciences.