Hanwha, SK develop world’s 1st non-flammable ESS for ships

Hanwha Aerospace and SK Enmove display the mechanism of non-flammable energy storage system to media members at Hanwha Group headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Hanwha Aerospace)

Hanwha Aerospace and SK Enmove announced Tuesday that they have developed the world’s first non-flammable energy storage system, or ESS, seeking to secure the lead in the eco-friendly maritime solution sector.

The two companies under two of Korea’s largest conglomerates -- Hanwha Group and SK Group -- showcased the liquid immersion cooling ESS technology and how it fills up a lithium-ion battery module with thermal fluids to reduce the chances of a fire to zero.

“Safety is a prerequisite for vessel ESS,” said Son Seung-hyun, head of Energy System Center at Hanwha Aerospace.

“We have secured industry-leading technology and manufacturing capabilities based on our ESS design skills and experiences accumulated through over 20 years of (research and development) and trial and error.”

According to Hanwha and SK, the liquid immersion cooling ESS can shut down each battery cell from the inside even if a battery cell catches on fire, therefore limiting a cell’s impact on the other cells. The cooling fluids that fill the battery cell also block anything that could damage the inside, such as dust or saline, from entering.

The ESS technology has received certification from Det Norske Veritas, or DNV, an internationally accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Norway, as it enhanced safety compared to the existing technologies.

SK Enmove, a lubricant and lube base oil company, explained that its cooling fluid technology cuts off electricity within the battery module.

“By leveraging SK Enmove’s world-class Group 3 base oil technology and unique additive formulations, we have maximized the non-flammable properties of the battery,” said Seo Sang-hyuk, head of e-Fluids B2B Business at SK Enmove.

"We are not only focusing on marine applications, but are also developing submersion cooling ESS for land-based uses, including data centers and electric vehicles."

The non-flammable ESS technology is currently undergoing a demonstration test as it has been supplied to an electric-powered ship operated by the Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

According to market analysis MarketsandMarkets, the global vessel ESS market was estimated at $2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $7.6 billion in 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 percent.

A Hanwha Aerospace official said it will look to create synergy with Hanwha Ocean in the maritime business to speed up the establishment of a green vessel value chain.