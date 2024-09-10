Busiest spots in Seoul? Seoul shows foot traffic in popular districts

Most Popular
Busiest spots in Seoul? Seoul shows foot traffic in popular districtsBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 14:51
Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday it has added information on foot traffic in major shopping districts to the real-time information service it provides on the most popular areas in the city.
The service, accessible at the Seoul Open Plaza website, provides an overview of popular areas in the city with information including the estimated foot traffic, road and weather conditions, empty parking spots, adjacent public transportation routes and rentable bicycles. For example, Seoul Plaza near the city hall was estimated to have 2,500 to 3,000 people between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and to be "crowded," the highest of four levels evaluating foot traffic.
This update has added information about the city's major shopping areas, such as Myeongdong, which was shown to have 82,000-84,000 people at what is deemed peak hours around noon. The data also showed that 49 of the 51 elevators and escalators in the adjacent subway stations were working, since the update also included information on subway facilities near certain areas.
Peak hours differ by area, with Myeongdong and Yeouido being the most crowded areas during weekday lunch and dinner times due to their proximity to several major companies. Hongdae were shown to be particularly crowded on weekends, with it being frequently visited by families, couples and people going out.
The service, developed by AI firm WhiteScan, analyzes the data of 116 areas across the city every 10 minutes to provide updated information. The data is based on credit card payments in the area, collected in cooperation with Shinhan Card.
The Seoul city government has vowed to expand cooperation with firms to collect and publicize real-time data.
